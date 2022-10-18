The New York Yankees were supposed to play host to the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night for Game 5 of the ALDS, but after two hours of delays, the game was called due to rain and postponed to Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. ET, so as not to run into the start of the NLCS later that night.

Aside from the logistical nightmare upcoming for the teams of having to play on Tuesday and then fly to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday, it’s a massive change for fans that were at the stadium ready for the game on Monday night — with MLB choosing to offer nothing in the way of official updates for a solid two hours. Given that the game has now been moved from a night time start to a late afternoon start still happening during normal work and school hours, you’d think they might be willing to offer refunds on tickets and then resell them to those who are able to go — but you would be wrong.

MLB and the Yankees will not be offering any refunds or exchanges “pursuant to MLB ticket policy,” which is frustrating for fans who may now find themselves unable to go.

Tickets for tonight’s scheduled game are valid for the 4pm game tomorrow. No refunds or exchanges. pic.twitter.com/vjgkrJjBEI — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) October 18, 2022

Instead, those fans that might not be able to get out of work during the day to get to the Bronx for a 4 p.m. start will have to do the work themselves to try and sell the tickets on the secondary market — which is, luckily, an easier option nowadaya. I’d expect a decent number of seats hitting places like StubHub overnight, but it’s annoying to have to deal with that and the frustration of not being able to watch a big playoff game.