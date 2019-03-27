A Style-Guide To The Late-60s World Of ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

Sony Pictures

Last week the first trailer dropped for Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and we’ve watched it daily ever since. After a trilogy of epic revenge movies — the last of which took place during a freezing winter in Wyoming — Tarantino’s latest looks to be a lot more light-hearted (besides that whole Charlie Manson/ Sharon Tate thing). It follows the adventures of actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stuntman Cliff Booth in the hippie-haven that was Los Angeles in the late 1960s.

Like everything Tarantino makes, the film is sure to feature surprising moments of levity, dialogue that invites its stars to act their hearts out, and, eventually, buckets of blood. But it’s the costume design that’s really caught our eye and filled us with some springtime fashion inspiration as temperatures heat up and we ready a new wardrobe of looks. Tarantino has always worked with great costume designers, it’s why Uma Thurman’s Mia Wallace remains a popular Halloween costume since the release of Pulp Fiction 25 years ago. Though his newest movie takes place in ’69, it’s coming out in what just might turn out to be the second Summer of Love — with a look and mood that’s primed to shape culture the same way that Mad Men did a decade ago.

Here’s your spring style-guide to the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood trailer.

Earth Tones on Earth Tones

Sony Pictures

One thing you’ll notice when watching the trailer for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is the abundance of earth tones, particularly on Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton — who is almost always dressed in browns, yellows, and other muted colors. While springtime fashion typically favors bright pastels, this look seems torn from the mood board of your coolest friend on Instagram.

Brown on brown with a pendant necklace? That’s some straight movie star shit from a Hollywood era that Tarantino is deeply fond of. And for good reason.

Where To Find A Jacket Like Leo’s: What makes Leo’s leather jacket distinct, beside the rich brown color, is the cut. In order to get those wide lapels you’ll need to buy yourself a fitted safari-style leather jacket. This one looks just about identical.

BUY IT HERE — $239

