On Monday, the first official poster for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the latest from controversial writer-director Quentin Tarantino, sent social media into a tailspin over its awkward positioning of co-stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. Today, co-star Margot Robbie revealed her own Sharon Tate-centric poster on her social media accounts. However, the thing that has really caught our attention is the possibility that, if The Hollywood Reporter‘s sources are correct, Tarantino’s latest will mark a very special occasion when it premieres at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

According to THR, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood “will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival… on May 21 — exactly 25 years to the day that his Pulp Fiction played on the Croisette before winning the Palme d’Or in 1994.” In other words, should this report be accurate, Tarantino and company will be commemorating the writer-director’s breakout hit Pulp Fiction on the anniversary of its 1994 award-winning premiere with another star-studded (and obviously violent) deep dive into Hollywood subculture.

Unsurprisingly, THR adds that a Sony spokesperson “denied that there is an offer from the festival or that any decision has been made.” Even so, if Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ends up premiering at Cannes on the 25th anniversary of Pulp Fiction‘s grandiose introduction to the film industry, that would be one hell of a meaningful moment — both for Tarantino and for his fans. In addition to Pitt, DiCaprio and Robbie, the film also stars Emile Hirsch, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Bruce Dern, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning and Luke Perry, who passed away earlier this month.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)