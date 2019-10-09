SNX DLX: Featuring The Air Jordan IV Travis Scotts And The Best Drops Of The Week

There is a good chance that if this is your first time reading SNX, you’re probably here because of the new Travis Scott Jordans. We don’t blame you for that, but if this is indeed your first time we’re here to let you know that you’ve been missing out on a one-stop-shop that collects all the best footwear and apparel drops of the week, every week, without fail.

To the first-timers, we say welcome, to everyone else — get ready, because this week is stuffed with insane drops that’ll test your brand-loyalty in a way that this year hasn’t yet. This week, we’ve got fresh drops from Travis Scott, Virgil Abloh, and Supreme so kiss any early-Christmas money you’ve been saving goodbye, because between those ultra-hyped drops and a few restocks and new apparel releases, you’re about to be cleaned out.

Here are the best footwear and apparel drops of the week, let’s get into it.