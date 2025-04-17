50 Cent has been involved in many feuds over the years. The latest addition to the list that includes Ja Rule, Rick Ross, and Joe Budden: a new Netflix show.
Last week, Deadline reported that actor Shane Johnson joined the cast of Nemesis, the new Netflix series from Power co-creator Courtney A. Kemp. The headline referred to the pairing as a “Power reunion,” as Johnson played Cooper Saxe in the original Starz series and its spinoff Power Book II: Ghost.
This did not sit well with 50 Cent.
Why Is 50 Cent Upset About A New Netflix Show From The Creator Of Power?
“Nah this ain’t it,” the rapper wrote in a since-deleted post on Instagram, according to Vibe. “A Power reunion with one cast member? I don’t know none of these [ninja emoji]’s. Ain’t nobody jackin this sh*t! LOL.” In the comments, Johnson replied, “Yeah, but bro… we’re talking SAXE! That’s enough, man!”
Here’s more on Nemesis:
Nemesis is the story of two men on either side of the law, the tale of what happens when an unstoppable force, expert criminal Coltrane Wilder (Noel), meets an immovable object, brilliant police detective Isaiah Stiles (Law). What starts as a series that aims to subvert the heist genre at every turn — amped with thrilling life-or-death stakes — family dynamics and explosive action, actually gives birth to an exploration of what drives us, sustains us and ultimately destroys us.
No release date has been announced yet.