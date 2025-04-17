50 Cent has been involved in many feuds over the years. The latest addition to the list that includes Ja Rule, Rick Ross, and Joe Budden: a new Netflix show.

Last week, Deadline reported that actor Shane Johnson joined the cast of Nemesis, the new Netflix series from Power co-creator Courtney A. Kemp. The headline referred to the pairing as a “Power reunion,” as Johnson played Cooper Saxe in the original Starz series and its spinoff Power Book II: Ghost.

This did not sit well with 50 Cent.