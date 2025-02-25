50 Cent seems to want to put his “Teflon 50” nickname to the test. Today (February 24), the mogul has paused his comedic online commentary to address a potential court filing.

Over on Instagram, 50 Cent responded to Joe Budden’s threat of legal action following a week-long online troll fest. “So that’s the plan, you gonna sue me Joe,” wrote 50. “Hahaha I think you are mistaken me for someone else. I’m a get face to face with you, so you can tell me about the therapy I need.”

Initially, 50 Cent and Joe Budden’s digital spat was limited to a differing opinion on various pop culture topics. However, it quickly escalated. Eventually, 50 poked fun at accusations Budden was arrested for public lewdness. Budden clapped back suggesting 50 Cent speak with a licensed professional.

But by the latest episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, Joe appears to have had enough of the virtual tension. “50 been posting me for seven days in a row,” he said. “Anytime one of them n****s with f*cking 30 million, 50 million followers post me, good or bad, I get paid. If I have a problem with it, we getting lawyers involved.”

He continued by slamming the AI-generated images recently posted by 50. “What you want me to do? Cuz that’s illegal,” he said. “You can’t take all these AI pics …that’s what shorty going to court for. You can’t do that.”

The shorty Joe appears to be referencing is YouTuber Milagro Gramz, who is being sued by Megan Thee Stallion for promotion of an altered sexual depiction, cyberstalking, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false light invasion of privacy.

50 Cent appears to have removed all AI-generated images of Joe Budden from his Instagram page.