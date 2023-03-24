The West Wing
NBC
TV

Aaron Sorkin Doesn’t Think ChatGPT Could Write ‘The West Wing,’ So We Put It To The Test

Speaking at the Adobe Summit 2023, Aaron Sorkin claimed that he didn’t think an AI could write The West Wing.

“I assume that they have loaded into a machine a zillion very successful screenplays, whether they’re thrillers or Westerns or romantic comedies,” Sorkin said. “And a computer can then turn out something similar, but a computer didn’t write those screenplays that are being fed into the machine in the first place. And I think you’re going to enjoy things done by humans more.”

Plus, there’s no way to get the cocaine into the machine.

To put his hypothesis to the test, I asked ChatGPT to write a scene for The West Wing as if the show were rebooted and set in 2023. And, action!

FADE IN:

INT. THE OVAL OFFICE – DAY

PRESIDENT LINDA CHEN is sitting at her desk, surrounded by her advisors. Her Deputy Chief of Staff, RYAN LEE, is standing next to her.

PRESIDENT CHEN:
So, what’s the latest on the climate summit?

MAYA RODRIGUEZ, her Press Secretary, steps forward.

MAYA:
We’re making progress, Madam President. The United States has pledged to cut emissions by 50% by 2030, and China has committed to peak their emissions by 2030.

PRESIDENT CHEN:
That’s good to hear. What about the infrastructure bill?

JACK BROWN, her Communications Director, chimes in.

JACK:
We’re still negotiating with the Republicans, but we’re hopeful that we can get a bipartisan deal done.

As the meeting continues, the conversation shifts to a new outbreak of the flu.

PRESIDENT CHEN:
What’s the severity of the outbreak? Have we got enough vaccines?

DR. JENNY PARK, her Health Advisor, speaks up.

JENNY:
It’s still early, but we’re recommending that we start ramping up production just in case.

PRESIDENT CHEN:
Agreed. Let’s get on that.

As the meeting winds down, PRESIDENT CHEN turns to RYAN.

PRESIDENT CHEN:
Ryan, I want you to start looking into ways we can strengthen our cyber defenses. We can’t afford to be vulnerable.

RYAN nods, looking serious.

RYAN:
Absolutely, Madam President.

FADE OUT.

To be fair to ChatGPT, that’s a pretty good ten seconds of The West Wing. Exposition heavy, sure, but it packs a ton of crises into a short span. Notably missing? Jokes, references to musical theater’s golden age, and any sense of soul. For now, Sorkin is 100% correct.

For now.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×