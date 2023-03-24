Speaking at the Adobe Summit 2023, Aaron Sorkin claimed that he didn’t think an AI could write The West Wing.

“I assume that they have loaded into a machine a zillion very successful screenplays, whether they’re thrillers or Westerns or romantic comedies,” Sorkin said. “And a computer can then turn out something similar, but a computer didn’t write those screenplays that are being fed into the machine in the first place. And I think you’re going to enjoy things done by humans more.”

Plus, there’s no way to get the cocaine into the machine.

To put his hypothesis to the test, I asked ChatGPT to write a scene for The West Wing as if the show were rebooted and set in 2023. And, action!

FADE IN:

INT. THE OVAL OFFICE – DAY

PRESIDENT LINDA CHEN is sitting at her desk, surrounded by her advisors. Her Deputy Chief of Staff, RYAN LEE, is standing next to her.

PRESIDENT CHEN:

So, what’s the latest on the climate summit?

MAYA RODRIGUEZ, her Press Secretary, steps forward.

MAYA:

We’re making progress, Madam President. The United States has pledged to cut emissions by 50% by 2030, and China has committed to peak their emissions by 2030.

PRESIDENT CHEN:

That’s good to hear. What about the infrastructure bill?

JACK BROWN, her Communications Director, chimes in.

JACK:

We’re still negotiating with the Republicans, but we’re hopeful that we can get a bipartisan deal done.

As the meeting continues, the conversation shifts to a new outbreak of the flu.

PRESIDENT CHEN:

What’s the severity of the outbreak? Have we got enough vaccines?

DR. JENNY PARK, her Health Advisor, speaks up.

JENNY:

It’s still early, but we’re recommending that we start ramping up production just in case.

PRESIDENT CHEN:

Agreed. Let’s get on that.

As the meeting winds down, PRESIDENT CHEN turns to RYAN.

PRESIDENT CHEN:

Ryan, I want you to start looking into ways we can strengthen our cyber defenses. We can’t afford to be vulnerable.

RYAN nods, looking serious.

RYAN:

Absolutely, Madam President.

FADE OUT.

To be fair to ChatGPT, that’s a pretty good ten seconds of The West Wing. Exposition heavy, sure, but it packs a ton of crises into a short span. Notably missing? Jokes, references to musical theater’s golden age, and any sense of soul. For now, Sorkin is 100% correct.

For now.

