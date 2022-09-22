Gritty
ABC
TV

‘Abbott Elementary’ Brought The Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty Mascot To School For The Season Two Premiere

by: InstagramTwitter

There are very few celeb cameos that are actually meaningful. Sure, you might see a Jonas Brother stopping by The Righteous Gemstones, or Captain America briefly making an appearance in Free Guy, but it’s rare that a celebrity cameo really makes a viewer stop in their tracks. Enter: America’s favorite orange fluffy monster.

After scoring multiple wins at this year’s Emmys, Abbott Elementary returned for its sophomore season with a bang. “I managed to get the only celebrity that matters to come and surprise our kids on the first day of school,” Quinta Brunson’s character Janine says at the start of the episode. “America’s favorite orange furry sweetheart: Flyers mascot Gritty!” And the crowd went wild! Except for Gregory.

Gritty
ABC

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty (who celebrates a birthday on September 24th, just a heads up) enrolled in Abbott for the premiere episode, and it honestly seems like royalty graced the set. “Gritty, to me, is such a beautiful representation of Philadelphia,” creator Brunson said of the big orange guy. “The way he looks, the way he is joyful, the way he feels, the way he is.”

In the premiere, Gritty agrees to come to greet the students on their first day. Which doesn’t work out quite as planned. Classic sitcom hijinks. “There are a lot of people who might be iconic in Philadelphia, there are a lot of people that might be loved in Philadelphia,” Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph said in a behind-the-scenes clip. “None of them come close to the love and admiration that is given to Gritty.”

Obviously, he was a huge hit both on the show and off. It’s amazing he never breaks his character! Perhaps he’s into method acting.

Gritty
ABC
Gritty
ABC
Gritty
ABC

You can catch Abbott Elementary on Hulu and Wednesdays on ABC.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Ari Lennox’s ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Signs In To A World Of Romance, Heartbreak, And Growth
by: InstagramTwitter
×