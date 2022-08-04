Amanda Seyfried Is A Struggling Fan Of ‘The Bachelor’

Celebrities aren’t just like us, but some of them indulge in reality television. Amanda Seyfried might be a talented, prestigious Emmy-nominee now (if she doesn’t win for The Dropout I will become the Joker), but she can’t help but indulge in trashy television. Seyfried is a member of Bachelor Nation, which means… she watches The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and probably its spin-offs including Bachelor in Paradise.



Seyfried discussed being a reluctant fan of the long-running reality dating franchise on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” with hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham.“I’m writing my thesis right now,” Seyfried joked about the series.

Co-host Julia Cunningham said that she saw Seyfried at one of the live finales (the one for the dreaded Nick Viall’s season in 2017, to be exact). “I remember,” Seyfried said dramatically. “I remember.” It does not sound like it was a fond memory.

“God, I struggle with it more and more each year,” she said. “I really do. This formula works, it does, but it hasn’t evolved quick enough for me to feel, you know, guilty-free when I watch it. But at the same time, this is really embarrassing, I fell asleep last night so I don’t know what happened.” Seyfried added that she is “most passionate” about the show’s decision to have two Bachelorettes for the current season of The Bachelorette. “I also love looking for the authenticity that you so rarely see,” Seyfried added.

When Seyfried was asked which Bachelor she would date, she said “no one” at first. But then she decided on Ben Higgins, who was the Bachelor for season 20, which aired in 2016. “Yes, he told two women he loved them, because he did!,” she said.