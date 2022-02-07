After previously sharing images of Amanda Seyfried taking on the role of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, Hulu has dropped the first trailer for the limited series, The Dropout, which tracks Holmes’ downfall after making a giant splash in the medical and tech worlds with ultimately false promises of her blood-testing device. Just last month, Holmes was found guilty of four out of 11 charges of defrauding investors as a jury deliberated whether she simply made mistakes in the creation of her startup or intentionally deceived patients and Silicon Valley.

As the trailer shows, not only does Seyfried capture Holmes’ signature look of a black turtleneck and red lipstick, but she also nails the weird, robotic (and almost definitely) fake voice that Holmes used to dupe Theranos investors. In addition to Lost star Naveen Andrews as Holmes’ alleged co-conspirator and lover, Sunny Balwani, The Dropout boasts an impressive cast of recognizable faces including William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Sam Waterson, Anne Archer, and Stephen Fry.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. Hulu’s limited series “The Dropout,” the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?

The Dropout premieres March 3 on Hulu.