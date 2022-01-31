Now that Amy Schneider’s historic run on Jeopardy! is over after $1.3 million in winnings, she’s free to pursue other passions… like host Jeopardy!. “It would certainly be a cool experience,” she said when asked whether she’d be interested in becoming Alex Trebek’s permanent replacement earlier this month. “It’s a lot harder than it looks. Whether I’d actually even be good at it, I don’t know… But yeah, I‘d certainly consider it if somebody asked.” Amy Schneider wouldn’t be her first pick to get the gig, though.

“Ken Jennings should be the host,” she told CNN’s Brian Stelter. “I really can’t say enough about him. I didn’t necessarily think that before going into this because, yes, he was a great champion, but this is a different skill set. But you could see the work that he put into it, and I just thought he did a really great job… That’s my endorsement.”

Jennings, who holds the record for the longest winning streak in Jeopardy! history, previously praised Schneider on Twitter, writing, “Of all the Jeopardy! greats, I’ve never seen anyone that played the game with the kind of unflappable ease that Amy Schneider always seemed to have.” He currently shares hosting duties with The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik, an arraignment that lasts until the summer. Once the new season begins, it’s hard to imagine Jennings not getting the full-time job, assuming he wants it — he certainly doesn’t have to worry about Aaron Rodgers anymore.

