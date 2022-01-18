Amy Schneider’s winning run on Jeopardy! continues (after she passed the million-dollar mark) with a 34th straight victory, all after she blew past James Holzhauer on Friday by taking the #3 spot in consecutive wins. She marked the moment by declaring of “great player” James that “I always felt like he could have won more games playing slightly more conservatively, so I guess I’ve proven that.”

She’s a class act for sure, and that presented an interesting response to something that ran through my mind and (undoubtedly) many others who’ve been witnessing Amy’s Jeopardy! domination. The Los Angeles Times came right out and asked Amy if she’d be interested in hosting the show when (if?) she ever loses. Surely, she can’t win this thing forever, but would the engineering manager from Dayton, Ohio want a permanent gig with the long-running game show? Here’s Amy’s take on the subject:

Though she fully supports [Ken] Jennings as a “fantastic” host of the show, Schneider says she’d be open to any potential offers from Sony. “It would certainly be a cool experience,”: she says. “It’s a lot harder than it looks. Whether I’d actually even be good at it, I don’t know … But yeah, I‘d certainly consider it if somebody asked.”

In the meantime, Amy’s surely focused on staring down Ken Jennings’ 74-game streak, in which he pulled in $2,520,700 in winnings. Maybe after that, the talk about her at least doing a guest-host stint can really commence. For the rest of the season, however, the hosting duties fall to Jennings and Mayim Bialik.

Amy will once again defend her champ status on Friday night.

(Via Los Angeles Times)