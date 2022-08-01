It’s been a while since Star Wars fans got a good look at Andor, the new prequel series set before the events of Rogue One. The first teaser debuted back in May during Star Wars Celebration, and since then, it’s been mostly quiet as the Diego Luna-led series neared its release date. Not anymore.

Disney+ has just dropped the official trailer for Andor, and if fans of Rogue One are hoping the series will match the aesthetic of the film, they’re going to be very happy. Along with the compelling presence of Stellan Skarsgärd, the epic trailer shows Luna’s Cassian Andor and the beginnings of the Rebel Alliance take on a Galactic Empire that has grown fat, greedy, and too arrogant to release the Rebel threat inside its walls.

The trailer also revealed that Andor has slightly tweaked its release schedule. Originally set to drop its first two episodes on August 31, the series will now premiere three episodes on September 21.

Here’s the official synopsis:

The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Andor will release its first three episodes on September 21 for Disney+.