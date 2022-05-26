Diego Luna’s Cassian Jeron Andor, who made his first appearance and also died in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story stealing the plans for the very flawed Death Star might not be coming back from the dead, but his Disney+ series is officially official because there’s finally a teaser trailer. The trailer for Andor premiered at Star Wars Celebration on Thursday, May 26, and it teases a darker, meaner Andor growing up in the age of the Empire under Emperor Palpatine.

Here’s the official description for Andor:

The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Along with Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights star Diego Luna, Andor stars Stellan Skarsgård, Alan Tudyk, Adria Arjona, Genevieve O’Reilly, and Fiona Shaw. While details about Andor are being kept tight like any other Star Wars show or film, several other things about the show were revealed via The AV Club, including that the show’s score will be composed by Nicholas Brittell (the genius responsible for the Succession score) and that the series will consist of 12 episodes.

“I love what he represents for me in the world of Star Wars,” Luna. said per AV Club. “It’s about the power we have and the awakening we deserve. I’m so excited to know that I’ll be shooting more.”

The first two episodes of Andor premiere on Disney+ on August 31, 2022.