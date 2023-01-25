Last year, the world was introduced to Anna Delvey via Inventing Anna, the dramatized Netflix retelling of the heiress who scammed all of her friends and various New York City socialist out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Delvey served four years in prison and was released from ICE custody at the end of last year, and she is already jumping right into another project which may or may involve some scamming antics. It’s unclear if she has really learned her lesson.

After curating some art shows and getting into NFTs (a very 2022 thing to do, what a time) Delvey’s latest endeavor will be a new talk show with the working title of Delvey’s Dinner Club. The show will feature the fake heiress inviting famous friends, actors, musicians, and journalists over to her house for a nice, intimate meal. Because she is still under house arrest, after all.

Delvey is teaming up with Wheelhouse and Butternut, the new lifestyle production company from former Food Network boss Courtney White. The series will use fly-on-the-wall footage as well as interviews with Delvey and her guests while she finishes out her house arrest sentence.

In a statement, Delvey said, “There’s nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Wheelhouse and Butternut to bring my vision to a wider audience and share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey.” Her name, by the way, is not really Anna Delvey, but yeah! Let’s see how this goes.

