It’s not a great time for comics. Chris Rock got slapped on live television by a guy who was 20 minutes from winning an Oscar. Not long after, Dave Chappelle was knocked down by an audience member. This weekend, an up-and-coming comic, Ariel Elias, was attacked when a heckler threw a beer can at her during a set. Elias’ reaction was priceless: Not only did she avoid getting hit, but she grabbed the can and downed its contents. Video of the incident went viral, and now Elias may be making her late night debut.

After the incident went public, comedians far and wide rallied around Elias. One of them was Jimmy Kimmel, who was so taken by Elias’ quick thinking and crack timing that he tweeted, “five stars for this flawless performance.” Elias took advantage of the good fortune, writing back, “Can I make my late night debut on your show?” Kimmel wrote back, “definitely.”

Soon Deadline confirmed that that the late night host’s team is already in contact with Elias and working on a date to bring her on.

definitely — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 9, 2022

The incident happened at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. Elias was doing a Q&A as part of her act, and one of the attendees asked her if she voted for Trump.

“Why would you ask me that question when you know I’m the only Jew in the room?” Elias replied. “Are you trying to get me killed?”

The woman snapped back, “I can tell by your jokes that you voted for Biden.”

To which Elias replied, “I can tell by the fact that you’re still talking when nobody wants you to that you voted for Trump.” Her joke earned widespread applause.