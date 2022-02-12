Arnold Schwarzenegger’s film career still hasn’t gotten back on track after his stint as governor of California. Perhaps Triplets, the forthcoming belated sequel to Twins, will be the one to atone for multiple underperforming Terminator romps. In the meantime, he’s got that jokey Zeus Super Bowl commercial. And speaking of Twins, he recently went on late night TV to tell a pretty good story about co-star Danny DeVito pranking him by getting him high.

The former Governator went on Jimmy Kimmel Thursday night to talk anecdotes and discuss living with a bunch of animals in his home, including a mini-horse and a mini-donkey. (Kimmel’s team also provided a supercut of his guest repeatedly beating up animals in movies, including an aggressive reindeer in Jingle All the Way.)

There was also a bit about DeVito, a famous on-set prankster. Schwarzenegger told a story about their second film together, 1994’s Junior, the one where the erstwhile Conan the Barbarian gets pregnant. The two were lunching together during a day of shooting, and DeVito — wanting to pay it back due to Schwarzenegger’s habit of gifting him with fine cigars — offered him some good pasta. When they returned to set, Schwarzenegger realized he couldn’t remember his lines. That’s because DeVito had slipped a little something into his food.

You can see Schwarzenegger discuss trying to act while unwittingly high — as well as other fun tales — in the video above.

(Via The AV Club)