It may not be Arnold Schwarzenegger’s best film, but Jingle All the Way has found our collective hearts. A commentary on America’s consumerism packaged neatly as a family-friendly film, Jingle All the Way finds everyman workaholic Howard scrambling to secure Christmas’ hot toy for the son he neglects. Sinbad is thrown in as his shopping adversary for laughs, and the adventure ends with both the action figure and Arnold’s family secured.

As Jingle All the Way reaches 23 years in the Christmas lineup, check out these things you might not have known about it.

The film’s parade sequence took more than three weeks to film.

At the movie’s climax, Howard unwittingly becomes involved in the “12th Annual Twin Cities Wintertainment Parade,” in costume, as his son’s action hero, Turbo Man.

The sequence was a multifaceted operation that took more than three weeks to film, according to 20th Century Fox. Shot at Universal Studios’ “New York Street,” five cameras and 1,500 extras lined the set for days at a time to recreate the holiday festivities (and it was the blistering summer).

Three custom floats were designed for the shoot – the Turbo Man one, alone, was 36 feet long – and the actual UCLA Marching Band performed. Ten thousand pounds of red and gold confetti were shot over the streets and some extras were costumed as local news teams.

In 20th Century Fox’s production notes, director Brian Levant said he “really enjoyed” the entire staging process for the intricate scene. He added:

“I tried to give it a different look and feel, from the choreography to the design of the band costumes and the presentation of the floats; even the color balance of the crowd is something you haven’t seen before. I wanted the film to be like a Christmas present – shiny, colorful and wrapped up all nice and neat.”

Chris Parnell appeared as the snarky toy store employee pre-SNL.

Before joining Saturday Night Live in 1998 and reminding us that all Sundays are meant to be lazy, actor Chris Parnell appeared as the mean-hearted toy store employee who finds Howard’s search for the toy of the season laughable.

After lending his menacingly high-pitched laugh to the scene, his SNL tenure lasted until 2006. More recently, he’s appeared all over TV with guest appearances on 30 Rock and a regular role as the voice of Jerry on Rick and Morty.