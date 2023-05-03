The Writer’s Guild Of America officially began a strike this week after they could not reach an agreement with several big-name studios, shutting down production on the likes of Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night With Seth Meyers, and several US-based Netflix productions, in addition to your mom’s favorite soap operas.

While the WGA strike is the first since the infamous 2007-2008 writers’ strike which broke down Conan O’Brien, and now that streaming is involved, a lot more content is threatened until an agreement is reached.

As the picket line (and its many jokes) gains traction, both stars and writers are striking in solidarity, including The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, who was seen picketing yesterday afternoon.

#TheBear star Ayo Edebiri marches with writers in a Hollywood picket line. pic.twitter.com/yTD3wL0xSh — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

Before landing her breakout role on The Bear, Edebiri was a staff writer on AppleTV+’s Dickinson and is currently writing and starring in Netflix’s Big Mouth. She was even nominated for a WGA award this year for her work on What We Do In The Shadows.

Edebiri is not the first writer/actress to be out in the field. Rob Lowe was standing alongside writers on Tuesday, while 2008 strike villain Jay Leno was out showing support in the best way he can: by giving them donuts.

The WGA strike will continue until an agreement is met for better pay and increased support from studios, thanks to the streaming takeover. Until then, we can all marvel at how good these writers are at making their signs. They are Hollywood’s best and brightest, after all! Get them back in the writer’s room!

You won’t find better signs than at a WGA picket line pic.twitter.com/L3kMIHzFP9 — Dylan Park-Pettiford (@dyllyp) May 2, 2023

(Via Variety)