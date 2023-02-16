With The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere less than two weeks away, Disney+ has dropped the first official clip from the heavily-anticipated return of the hit bounty hunting series. Naturally, Lucasfilm and Disney know they have a golden goose on their hands with the adorable Baby Yoda (or fine… “Grogu”), so the little guy has a prominent presence in the scene between Pedro Pascal’s Mando and Carl Weather’s Greef Karga.

In the clip, Greef offers Mando a chance to have his own parcel of land in some sort of burgeoning space community, but the exiled bounty hunter has more “complicated” matters on his plate. Not only is he reunited with Baby Yoda following the events of The Book of Boba Fett, but he’s locked into a quest to Mandalore after being banished from his clan for removing his helmet.

Mando’s search for redemption will obviously be a driving force for the events of Season 3, but the clip also made sure to emphasize that Baby Yoda will be around for some lovable distractions. While Mando explains his plight to Greef, the little guy sets his sight on a dish of candy sitting on a nearby desk. Thanks to his brief training with Luke Skywalker, Baby Yoda is even more adept at using the Force, which quickly nets him a treat for his always hungry mouth. Seriously, the kid loves to eat, and now, he’s got the means to snatch up anything and everything. Good luck with that, Mando.

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres March 1 on Disney+.