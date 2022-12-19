The Mandalorian kicked off Disney+ with a bang, giving the brand new streaming a service a massive hit that none of its other series have been able to match in raw numbers. Centered on the bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), the first live-action Star Wars series struck gold by introducing a mysterious and adorable new character, who quickly became known as Baby Yoda. While his real name, Grogu, was eventually revealed in Season 2, the little guy gave The Mandalorian an irresistible hook as the show slowly transitioned from stand-alone episodes to a serialized epic story that’s brought in some surprising cameos from the Star Wars universe. With Season 3 of The Mandalorian arriving in early 2023, here’s everything we know about the latest installment in Lucasfilm’s blockbuster series:

Release Date Season 3 of The Mandalorian hits Disney+ on March 1, 2023 and will mark the longest gap between seasons of the hit bounty hunting series. However, The Book of Boba Fett that premiered in late 2022/early 2023 served as a sort of mini-season for The Mandalorian thanks to two episodes that were entirely dedicated to Din Djarin and his reunion with Grogu. If you haven’t checked them out, you should probably do so because the episodes contained some pretty key plot points that set the stage for the new season. Following the premiere, Season 3 episodes will be available Wednesdays on Disney+ starting at 3 AM/12 AM ET/PT. Cast Here’s who we know is returning for The Mandalorian Season 3: Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Epsosito as Moff Gideon, and Katee Sackhoff as Bo Katan Kryze. Notably, Gina Carano will not be returning as Kara Dune following some… unpleasantness. Like Marvel, Lucasfilm plays their casting decisions close to the chest, so there’s no official word whether we’ll see guest stars like Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, or Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth. However, Christopher Lloyd has reportedly joined The Mandalorian cast, but again, there’s a veil of secrecy about who he’ll be playing in Season 3.