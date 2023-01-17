After Disney+ dropped the new trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3, fans of the hit Star Wars series were left scratching their heads thanks to an awkward creative choice. If you’ve only been watching The Mandalorian, Season 2 ended with a tearjerker moment as Mando (Pedro Pascal) handed Baby Yoda/Grogu over to Luke Skywalker (an unholy CGI creation), so the little guy can begin his Jedi training. However, in the Season 3 trailer, you can see Mando and Grogu are clearly back together, which has caused a whole lot of anger and confusion as people learned that their reunion happened in The Book of Boba Fett.

Just found out from this meme that the central emotional plot point of The Mandalorian was resolved in some other show that I will never watch. https://t.co/jM9lwzAvbn — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) January 17, 2023

Is it necessary to watch The Book of Boba Fett to understand The Mandalorian Season 3? Yes. To put it bluntly, Episodes 5 and 6 of The Book of Boba Fett might as well be the Season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian. Very critical plot points are set up in addition to laying the groundwork for Mando and Grogu’s reunion, which goes down in The Book of Boba Fett‘s seventh and final episode.

If you’re not interested in the Boba Fett spinoff, the good news is that you can jump right into Episode 5 and be completely fine. Mando literally takes over the whole show. Episode 6 is equally as The Mandalorian-centric and continues the story from the previous episode, so you’ll also be fine there. As for the finale, all you need to know is that Boba Fett needed Mando’s help to fight some dudes, and it’s frankly no more complex than that. Granted, the finale is focused on that showdown, but it does contain the pivotal moment when Grogu and Mando finally reunite amidst the chaotic action. From there, you’re all caught up and ready to roll into Season 3.

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres March 1 on Disney+.