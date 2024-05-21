'Bel-Air' 304 Carlton & Will
PEACOCK
TV

‘Bel-Air’ Will Leave The Classroom And Head To The Beach For Its Summery Third Season

Season two of Bel-Air wrapped up by bringing viewers up to speed on Will’s basketball career, his love life, Carlton’s personal struggles, Phil and Vivian’s career moves, and more. It’s been a little over a year since the show’s second season came to an end, and while a third season was confirmed, its release date was not shared until earlier this week. At long last, Peacock announced that season three of Bel-Air will debut on August 15. A press release for the new season confirmed that the upcoming episodes would be focused on Will’s first summer in Bel-Air.

“No school. No uniforms. Just summer sizzle. Pools, beach parties, bonfires, fireworks, Juneteenth celebrations and lots of summer lovin’,” the press release noted. “Season 3 explores questions like, how do you prove yourself in a world that views you in limited ways? How do you reach beyond your comfort zone to create new opportunities for yourself? How does a family rebuild broken trust?”

Morgan Cooper, executive producer and director of Bel-Air, also shared a statement on the upcoming season. “Everything has a little more kick to it this season; the colors are more vibrant, the sound is elevated, the cinematography is more immersive,” he said. “The vibe really sets the tone for Will’s first Bel-Air summer: Three months to shine, explore and make moves under the LA sun.”

He continued, “In season 3, Will’s ready to level up his way, even if it means going against the grain of what’s expected. His potential is limitless, but he still has a lot to learn. As Will expands his horizons, we see the Banks family navigating new, complex relationship dynamics. It’s definitely a season of change for everyone, and we can’t wait to share this next chapter of Bel-Air.”

Stay tuned for more on Bel-Air season three and scroll down to view some first-look images from the upcoming season.

'Bel-Air' 301 Hilary & Ashley
Peacock

'Bel-Air' 301 Hilary & Ashley

'Bel-Air' 301 Hilary & Jazz
Peacock

'Bel-Air' 301 Hilary & Jazz

'Bel-Air' 301 Will & Lisa
Peacock

'Bel-Air' 301 Will & Lisa

'Bel-Air' 304 Carlton & Will
Peacock

'Bel-Air' 304 Carlton & Will

'Bel-Air' 304 Carlton & Will
Peacock

'Bel-Air' 304 Carlton & Will

'Bel-Air' 305 Phil & Vivan
Peacock

'Bel-Air' 305 Phil & Vivan

'Bel-Air' 305 Will
Peacock

'Bel-Air' 305 Will

'Bel-Air' 307 Will & Lisa
Peacock
'Bel-Air' 308 Phil & Geoffrey
Peacock

'Bel-Air' 308 Phil & Geoffrey

‘Bel-Air’ season 3 debuts on Peacock on August 15. Seasons 1 and 2 of ‘Bel-Air’ are available now to stream on Peacock.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors