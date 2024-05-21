Season two of Bel-Air wrapped up by bringing viewers up to speed on Will’s basketball career, his love life, Carlton’s personal struggles, Phil and Vivian’s career moves, and more. It’s been a little over a year since the show’s second season came to an end, and while a third season was confirmed, its release date was not shared until earlier this week. At long last, Peacock announced that season three of Bel-Air will debut on August 15. A press release for the new season confirmed that the upcoming episodes would be focused on Will’s first summer in Bel-Air.

“No school. No uniforms. Just summer sizzle. Pools, beach parties, bonfires, fireworks, Juneteenth celebrations and lots of summer lovin’,” the press release noted. “Season 3 explores questions like, how do you prove yourself in a world that views you in limited ways? How do you reach beyond your comfort zone to create new opportunities for yourself? How does a family rebuild broken trust?”

Morgan Cooper, executive producer and director of Bel-Air, also shared a statement on the upcoming season. “Everything has a little more kick to it this season; the colors are more vibrant, the sound is elevated, the cinematography is more immersive,” he said. “The vibe really sets the tone for Will’s first Bel-Air summer: Three months to shine, explore and make moves under the LA sun.”

He continued, “In season 3, Will’s ready to level up his way, even if it means going against the grain of what’s expected. His potential is limitless, but he still has a lot to learn. As Will expands his horizons, we see the Banks family navigating new, complex relationship dynamics. It’s definitely a season of change for everyone, and we can’t wait to share this next chapter of Bel-Air.”

Stay tuned for more on Bel-Air season three and scroll down to view some first-look images from the upcoming season.

‘Bel-Air’ season 3 debuts on Peacock on August 15. Seasons 1 and 2 of ‘Bel-Air’ are available now to stream on Peacock.