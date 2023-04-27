Ladies and gentlemen, season two of Bel-Air is now in the books! The show wrapped up its latest season by giving final updates in regard to Will’s basketball career, his love life, Carlton’s personal struggles, Phil and Vivian’s career moves, and more. So far, Bel-Air has been a solid reboot of its well-beloved and classic predecessor. After the show’s first season, Peacock announced that Bel-Air was the most-streamed original series on the streaming service after it reached 8 million accounts, something that could continue after season 2.

Will There Be A Season 3 Of ‘Bel-Air?’

With season two officially done, will Bel-Air fans receive a third season of the show? The answer is yes! The series was renewed for a third season at the halfway mark in season two. It’s still a bit too early to know where things will go next season, but thanks to the season two finale, we have a few ideas.

We're halfway through the season and decided why not bless the fans with some more good news? #BelAirPeacock is coming back for another season! Don't call it a comeback cuz the kings (and queens) never left! 👑 Stream #BelAirPeacock Season 2 now, only on @Peacock. pic.twitter.com/goQVpJSxwc — Bel-Air on Peacock (@BelAirPeacock) March 17, 2023

The last episode in season two of Bel-Air ends with Will and Lisa anticipating a summer in Bel-Air. Will asks Lisa what a summer in Bel-Air is like and her response lets both Will and viewers know that it’ll be a whole lot of fun. Season three could focus exclusively on the summer, jump ahead to the next school year at Bel-Air Academy, or be a mix of both. We’ll just have to wait and see.

All seasons of ‘Bel-Air’ are available to stream on Peacock.