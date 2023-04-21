ellie tlou
hbo
TV

‘The Last Of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Says Goodbye To Twitter (And Her ‘Gay Army’)

Bella Ramsey isn’t the first person to leave Twitter since Elon Musk took over, and she won’t be the last (of us), either.

On Friday, a day after the Order 66 of blue checkmark removals, The Last of Us star tweeted, “Twitter it’s been fun. My account will still be active for now but I will not be on here! Thank you my gay army and all the rest. Love you.” Ramsey also included a GIF of herself, as Ellie in the HBO series, saying goodbye.

Other famous people to bounce since Musk acquired the social media platform include Shonda Rhimes (“Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye.”), Gigi Hadid (“I deactivated my Twitter account today. For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it’s not a place I want to be a part of,” she wrote on Instagram), and, most damningly, Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger (“To my friends on Twitter, I will be taking a step back from the platform for now. Connect with me on Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram to stay informed and hear my latest personal and professional updates”).

When you’ve lost Sully (and Ellie!), you’ve lost the country.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Davido Proves That He’s Worthy Of A Crown In Any Era On The Conquering ‘Timeless’
by: Uproxx authors
×