Bella Ramsey isn’t the first person to leave Twitter since Elon Musk took over, and she won’t be the last (of us), either.

On Friday, a day after the Order 66 of blue checkmark removals, The Last of Us star tweeted, “Twitter it’s been fun. My account will still be active for now but I will not be on here! Thank you my gay army and all the rest. Love you.” Ramsey also included a GIF of herself, as Ellie in the HBO series, saying goodbye.

Twitter it’s been fun. My account will still be active for now but I will not be on here! Thank you my gay army and all the rest. Love you. pic.twitter.com/I99u43nBnO — Bella Ramsey (@BellaRamsey) April 21, 2023

Other famous people to bounce since Musk acquired the social media platform include Shonda Rhimes (“Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye.”), Gigi Hadid (“I deactivated my Twitter account today. For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it’s not a place I want to be a part of,” she wrote on Instagram), and, most damningly, Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger (“To my friends on Twitter, I will be taking a step back from the platform for now. Connect with me on Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram to stay informed and hear my latest personal and professional updates”).

When you’ve lost Sully (and Ellie!), you’ve lost the country.