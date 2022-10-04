House of the Dragon is one of the biggest shows on TV, but not everyone is watching it. Heck, some people haven’t even gotten around to Game of Thrones yet. Ben Schwartz, of Parks and Recreation, Sonic, and The Afterparty fame, was one of those people — until he tested positive for COVID, giving him an excuse to watch an old TV show. Not that anyone needs one. Normalize watching old TV shows with no other responsibilities.

On September 29, Schwartz tweeted, “After playing it super safe since 2020, somehow I got COVID. It is a bummer. I’m looking for switch game recommendations and movie recs. I tried writing to occupy the time and my brain has decided that’s a no go for another couple days.” He added, “I have also started Game of Thrones for the first time, so I can finally get the references everyone made 10 years ago.”

It’s now October 4, and he’s already up to Tyrion’s trial in season four.

Here are some highlights along the way:

I now understand that weird “child king breast feeding” Halloween costume from a decade ago. — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) September 30, 2022

Peter Dinklage just did his “today is our Independence Day” speech after the kid king bailed. Dinklage was of course amazing. He better not die. But I feel like he was at the Emmys for a whole bunch of years in a row. So he should be safe for now. — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) October 1, 2022

Hoping Jon Snow’s first time is special. — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) October 1, 2022

The team up we deserve. pic.twitter.com/f72hBWE8iB — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) October 1, 2022

This is the mother fucking way. pic.twitter.com/f9YuGLxb4o — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) October 3, 2022

The only things I knew before watching this show were-

– There’s a throne made of swords (there was a Parks ep where Adam Scott sat in it)

– There are dragons

– Pedro is in it & he should have worn goggles for one of his scenes. Hope he sticks around a while before the eye thing — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) October 3, 2022

Schwartz, like the rest of us, had a visceral reaction to the Red Wedding:

HOW THE FUCK DID PEOPLE GO TO SLEEP AFTER WATCHING THIS EPISODE??????? I CANT EVEN IMAGINE WHAT IT WOULD HAVE FELT LIKE TO WATCH THE RAINS OF CASTAMERE EP WHEN IT CAME OUT WITH A GROUP OF PEOPLE. MUST HAVE BEEN ABSOLUTELY MAYHEM. — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) October 3, 2022

I no joke just had to watch the “And Maggie Makes Three” episode of the Simpsons to relax myself for bed. One of my favorite eps. Must now rethink watching Games of Thrones right before bed while I have COVID. — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) October 3, 2022

He’s already halfway through, but anyone who spoils Game of Thrones for Schwartz gets a golden crown.

(Via Twitter/Ben Schwartz)