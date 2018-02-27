NBC

Last Updated: February 27th

As many different services vie for your attention, Hulu has really upped the ante in terms of its streaming catalog. While the service may have gotten rid of its free content, there are more than a few reasons to stick with it. So here are the 30 best shows on Hulu right now, ranked.

30. Difficult People (3 Seasons)

Sometimes the New York City that comes across in the average sitcom is a sanitized place of nice people just trying to achieve their dreams. Difficult People is here to laugh at those nice dreamers and tell them that they’re full of sh*t. Julie Klausner (who also created the show) and Billy Eichner star as two wannabe comics in their 30s who are struggling to get their careers off the ground while they see nearly everyone else in their lives find success. Fueled by bitterness, some genuine talent, and lots of bad behavior, Julie and Billy careen through New York City’s showbiz scene, hoping that they may one day conquer.

29. Dead Like Me (2 Seasons)

Before you watch Bryan Fuller’s American Gods, go back in time for this underrated deep cut about the afterlife. When George (Ellen Puth) gets killed by a toilet seat falling from a space station, she discovers that life after death is a lot like the mundanity of living. She still has to hold down a soul-crushing job, her coworkers still don’t like her, and she’s still kind of an asshole. However, with Fuller’s deft approach to character building, a novel premise, and great performances from actors like Mandy Patinkin, Dead Like Me is worth a first, or second, look.