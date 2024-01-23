School is (almost) back in session at Abbott Elementary. After various strike-related delays, the eclectic gang of public school teachers at Abbott Elementary will return for more chaotic shenanigans, drama, and maybe some teaching in there somewhere.

After winning an Emmy for Best Comedy Actress, star and creator Quinta Brunson said she is currently living her dream on the series, which is set to return in February after nearly 10 months off-air. “Thank you so much. I love making Abbott Elementary so much. And I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy. I say that every time. I just love comedy so much. I’m so happy to be able to get this,” Brunson said in her speech.

Here’s everything to know about Abbott Elementary before season three drops.

Plot

When we last left the Abbott crew, Janine and Gregory were putting their budding relationship on hold. The team hasn’t revealed much about the new season, but a lot of time has passed since the season two finale last April, and Brunson opened up about the challenges that entailed. “How do we justify losing half a season, half a year? Our season will still be on the school calendar. [But] last year, we started airing in September, when school started. We’re not doing that this year,” Brunson told Deadline in the fall. “It’s not like coming back to a family show where you can pop in on that family on any sitcom-y thing. It’s really like, what’s going on in the school?” she added. Viewers will likely have to play catch-up to learn what has been going on at Abbott over the last few months.

Cast

The main cast will return for a third go around, with Emmy winner Brunson returning, alongside Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and William Stanford Davis.