Last Updated: September 21st If we’ve learned one thing during the age of the streaming wars it’s this: don’t sleep on Hulu. Sure, Netflix has the original series on lock, but Hulu’s got all of the peak TV happening everywhere else — from FX dramas to NBC comedies and OG favorites on prestige networks. Whether you’re watching for the first time or in need of a re-watch, there are plenty of shows to keep your binge-watching schedule busy. So here are the best TV shows on Hulu right now. Related: The Best Shows On Apple TV+ Right Now Get more streaming recommendations with our weekly What To Watch newsletter.

Nine Perfect Strangers 1 season, 8 episodes | IMDb: 7.4/10 Nicole Kidman plays an ambiguously accented wellness guru in this mindf*ck of a dramedy about a group of privileged and plagued people searching for enlightenment in the strangest of places. Kidman’s Masha is the ringleader, a woman with a mysterious past and an even more muddled plan for the future of her psychedelic-minded commune. She tries to heal various mental and emotional ailments — a family mourning the loss of their son, a woman swindled by an internet predator, a couple on the rocks, a divorcee with anger issues, and a former pro-footballer with a drug problem — but you quickly get the feeling that whether she succeeds in that is secondary to her greater ambitions for the group. Everyone from Melissa McCarthy to Bobby Cannavale and Michael Shannon is in this thing, and they’re all terrific. Add To Hulu Watchlist Reservation Dogs 1 season, 8 episodes | IMDb: 8.1/10 Reservation Dogs is proof we’ve come a long way in terms of representation on TV. Not only is this a comedy show about Indigenous people, made by Indigenous people, on Indigenous land – it’s also a story that doesn’t relegate its characters to background noise. A story about Native American kids that focuses solely on their triumphs and struggles – as hilarious and ridiculous and low stakes as they may be. It pulls from tones in other shows like Betty and Atlanta, so if you vibe with those, you’ll probably enjoy the comedic atmosphere here. Add To Hulu Watchlist

Bob’s Burgers 9 seasons, 172 episodes | IMDb: 8.1/10 There are plenty of worthwhile animated comedies on TV right now (a few are already on this list), but it’d be a mistake to overlook Fox’s Bob’s Burgers. The show centers on the Belcher family — Bob, Linda, and their three children, Tina, Gene, and Louise — who own a hamburger joint in a nondescript seaside town. There are rivalries with fellow restaurant owners, running-gags involving inappropriate business names (Moist Yoga anyone?) and plenty of filthy family humor to keep you hooked. Add To Hulu Watchlist What We Do In The Shadows 3 seasons, 22 episodes | IMDb: 8.5/10 What happens when a documentary crew trails a group of thousand-year-old vampires rooming together in a Staten Island mansion? This punchline of a comedy series created by geniuses Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement. The show, which borrows inspiration from its film predecessor, introduces a trio of undead friends – Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Laszlo (Matt Berry) – stuck in a house with their familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) and an energy-sucking vamp named Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). Weird sh*t goes down in every episode but the show really flourishes in season two. Vampire councils, semen-thieving witches, Haley Joel Osment as a zombie, and small-town American hero Jackie Daytona were just a few highlights. Add To Hulu Watchlist

Killing Eve 3 seasons, 24 episodes | IMDb: 8.3/10 Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer go head-to-head in a gripping, globe-trotting game of cat-and-mouse in this spy-thriller from BBC. Oh (who earned a history-making Emmy for this role) plays the titular Eve (Polastri), a British Intelligence operative obsessed with catching an elusive assassin named Villanelle (Comer). Villanelle is a psychopath, one with a dark past and a love for the work she does — she’s damn good at it too — and the two capable women soon find their lives entwined in ways neither of them expected. Add To Hulu Watchlist Justified 6 seasons, 78 episodes | IMDb: 8.6/10 The fifth season might have been the one minor letdown in its run, but Justified came back strong in its sixth and final season, making it one of television’s best all-time complete series. Justified boasts not only the two most charismatic characters around in trigger-happy Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) and its sly villain, Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins), but also the quickest 42 minutes on television. No hour-long drama flies by faster than Justified, which also makes it a great series to binge-watch. Moreover, Justified not only boasts smart, economic Elmore Leonard-inspired writing and crackling dialogue (under the direction of showrunner Graham Yost), but the stories are as engrossing as Leonard’s were page-turning. It’s not a perfect series, but even its flaws are endearing. (Bonus: Justified also features nearly every major actor from Deadwood at some point in the series.) Add To Hulu Watchlist

Lost 6 seasons, 118 episodes | IMDb: 8.4/10 Damon Lindelof’s hit TV series about the survivors of a horrific plane crash, who try to find a way off the island they’ve been stranded on, is much more than the sum of its parts. Sure, a polar bear makes a strange cameo, smoke monsters haunt the group, and the finale left much to be desired, but at its core, Lost was always a show that tackled the big themes: Life, death, science vs. faith. It treated us to brilliant performances by an ensemble cast and broadened the imagined horizons of the TV landscape. Without Lost, some of the most epic series we enjoy today wouldn’t be possible. Show some respect and give it another watch on Hulu. Add To Hulu Watchlist Brooklyn Nine-Nine 8 seasons, 148 episodes | IMDb: 8.3/10 The antics of this New York police precinct are endlessly hilarious, with every character getting their moment to shine. Brooklyn Nine-Nine has one of the most wonderful casts currently on television, and it hasn’t slowed down a bit from its banner freshman season. While it is technically Jake Peralta’s (Andy Samberg) show, it’s one of the few true ensemble shows on television right now. It’s not that Samberg isn’t good, he is, but the same could also be said of Stephanie Beatriz’s Rosa or Terry Crews’ Terry or almost every other character. A workplace comedy at its core, Brooklyn Nine-Nine proves that showrunner Mike Schur is on a hot streak that shows no sign of slowing down. Add To Hulu Watchlist

Fargo 4 seasons, 41 episodes | IMDb: 8.9/10 Few people thought showrunner Noah Hawley could pull off a TV adaptation of the beloved crime thriller from the Coen Brothers but here we are, four seasons later with Fargo cementing itself as one of the best dramas on TV. Instead of a rote retelling of the classic crime tale, viewers were treated to a top-notch cast, shocking violence, incredible character names, and stunning visuals. While honoring the legacy of the original film in the details, Fargo managed to become a unique and essential addition to the current television landscape and it’s given names like Ewan McGregor and Chris Rock a chance to reinvent themselves for a new audience. Add To Hulu Watchlist Atlanta 2 seasons, 21 episodes | IMDb: 8.6/10 It’s not enough to praise Atlanta for being the most inventive show on TV — though plenty of critics have. To understand the genius of Donald Glover’s sometimes-comedy series, you simply have to watch it. The show follows Glover’s Earn, a young black man living in the titular city who’s down on his luck. He’s basically homeless when we meet him in the first episode, selling credit cards, making no money, and trying to manage the rap career of his cousin, Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry). Over the course of the first and second season, Earn wrestles with issues of race, classism, and his own sense of self-worth. It’s a show that will probably feel familiar to some and strangely alien to others, but it should be required viewing for everyone. Add To Hulu Watchlist 30 Rock 7 seasons, 138 episodes | IMDb: 8.2/10 Few shows have as many jokes per minute as 30 Rock. The brainchild of Tina Fey, 30 Rock shows the daily madness of an SNL-like variety show, which Fey’s Liz Lemon at the helm. As she tries (sometimes failing) to wrangle her writers and her actors (Tracy Morgan and Jane Krakowski), Lemon also attempts the ever elusive dream of “having it all.” Her quest will feel very, very familiar to viewers, particularly women, as they try and balance, work, life, love, and even a small bit of success. With Alec Baldwin turning in his best performance to date (come at me, Glengarry Glen Ross fans) as Jack Donaghy, Lemon’s boss, mentor, and eventual friend, 30 Rock has the perfect blend of weirdness, sharp writing, and genuine laughs that will make it a favorite for years to come. Add To Hulu Watchlist

The Handmaid’s Tale 4 seasons, 46 episodes | IMDb: 8.5/10 Few shows have become as influential in the cultural lexicon as this Margaret Atwood adaptation. The timing of this dystopian classic, combined with its stellar cast and gripping storylines has propelled it to something more than just another TV show. America as we know it is no more, taken over by a Christian fundamentalist organization newly christened Gilead. However, things are not as idyllic as the name would suggest, as women are no longer allowed to have jobs, rights, hold property, or have any sort of agency. Instead, they are either handmaids, a select few still-fertile women who are essentially used as broodmares for powerful men, and Marthas, who work in rich households. Elisabeth Moss turns in a strong performance as Ofglen, the titular handmaid who is trying to survive and escape to her fugitive family, but Alexis Bledel, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, and Yvonne Strahovski all deliver memorable moments as fellow women trying to survive this harsh new world. Add To Hulu Watchlist Seinfeld 9 seasons, 171 episodes | IMDb: 8.9/10 For a show about nothing, Seinfeld has left a cultural imprint that few shows can boast of achieving. Back before shows about neurotic people were the latest trend, Jerry Seinfeld blended his own neuroses with his stand up act, creating a New York landscape that many could relate to. With stories based on the minutiae of relationships and every day living, Seinfeld embedded itself in the cultural zeitgeist like few shows have done. Even if you’ve never seen an episode, you still know about the Soup Nazi and Newman. Plus, Veep fans will enjoy seeing a pre-presidential Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the hilariously frazzled Elaine Benes. If you’ve been meaning to watch the show that has made people laugh for decades, Hulu has you covered. Add To Hulu Watchlist

Buffy the Vampire Slayer 7 seasons, 144 episodes | IMDb: 8.2/10 Joss Whedon has gone on to giant blockbusters since his days on The WB, but Buffy the Vampire Slayer will forever be his magnum opus. Buffy offered the perfect blend of horror, comedy, and feels, with episodes and characters that have stuck with viewers for years. Sarah Michelle Gellar’s titular slayer perfectly balanced the ordinary pains of growing up against the extraordinary and supernatural circumstances that come with living on a Hellmouth. The clothing and catchphrases might be deeply rooted in the ’90s, but the themes are timeless. Even if you don’t know your standard demon curse from an ancient rune, Buffy is essential. It’ll rip your heart out, but you’ll like it anyway. Add To Hulu Watchlist Community 6 seasons, 110 episodes | IMDb: 8.5/10 Has there ever been a sitcom as downright clever as Community? Aside from the gas leak year, Community was quicker than nearly every other comedy out there, with jokes flying fast but also taking seasons to reach a punchline. After getting caught with a phony degree, former lawyer Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) heads to Greendale Community College to get a legitimate degree. There he gets into increasingly hilarious hijinks with his Spanish study group. Between paintball wars, zombie outbreaks, and the increasingly ridiculous presence of Senor Chang (Ken Jeong), Community is never, ever boring. Quit living in the darkest timeline and get to watching. Add To Hulu Watchlist

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia 14 seasons, 153 episodes | IMDb: 8.8/10 There’s no denying that the protagonists of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia are amoral psychopaths. (Looking at you especially, Dennis.) But there are few shows out there that will elicit the same belly laughs. As these raging narcissists hang around Paddy’s Irish Pub, you will be struck by the lack of self-awareness while at the same time hoping things never change. Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day shine especially bright, sucking into a vortex of kitten mittens and Nightman. Whether or not you believe in a higher power, you will thank your gods that you are better adjusted than these assholes. What might be even more miraculous than so thoroughly enjoying a show about such sh*tty human beings though is how the series manages to continue to operate at such a high level, 14 seasons later. Add To Hulu Watchlist Firefly 1 season, 14 episodes | IMDb: 9/10 There’s so much to love about Joss Whedon’s space cowboy series, it still boggles our minds that the show was canceled before it could get a second season. Still, the 14 episodes available on Hulu are worth a binge. Nathan Fillion plays Mal Reynolds, captain of a clunk of metal scavenging the galaxy 500 years into the future. He’s got a motley crew on board — Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, and Morena Baccarin also star — and he regularly gets into trouble with his less-than-legal side jobs. The writing is top-notch, the world-building is fascinating, and the chemistry is off the charts. Add To Hulu Watchlist

Twin Peaks 2 seasons, 30 episodes | IMDb: 8.8/10 Despite being off the air for decades, the mysteries of Twin Peaks still tormented viewers, and even after the 2017 revival, they’re left more confused than ever. After the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) peers beneath the veneer of the small town of Twin Peaks, Wash., and finds a strange darkness under the surface. If you’re a fan of bizarre mysteries and a damn fine cup of coffee, Twin Peaks is the head trip for you. Add To Hulu Watchlist The X-Files 11 seasons, 218 episodes | IMDb: 8.7/10 Many sci-fi shows have come into the geeky pantheon of television, but The X-Files remains a benchmark. While the revival series wasn’t quite what fans were hoping for, seeing the unbeatable team of Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) back in action was a treat. Still, going back to the beginning is the only way to go with the show. Whether you get caught up in the monster of the week storylines or like digging into the overarching mythology, The X-Files will stick with you for years to come. Add To Hulu Watchlist

Freaks And Geeks 1 season, 18 episodes | IMDb: 8.8/10 t’s been over 20 years since NBC canceled this coming-of-age comedy, but now that it’s available to stream on Hulu, why not watch (or re-watch) it, if just to have a laugh at how stupid the TV exec who trashed this show looks right now. The series acts as a primer for the contemporary generation of comedy. Judd Apatow, Seth Rogen, James Franco, Jason Segal, and Paul Feig (among others) honed their craft over the course of 18 episodes, and the only true gripe you’ll come away with after sitting through one season is that there isn’t more. Add To Hulu Watchlist Archer 12 seasons, 121 episodes | IMDb: 8.7/10 While it started as a hilarious James Bond spoof, Archer has really evolved into a show that can stand on its own. As super spies Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) and Lana Kane (Aisha Tyler) are out doing the cool derring-do for ISIS (not that ISIS), the rest of the desk jockeys are left to deal with their mess and a lack of unionization. Archer quickly banishes the idea that cartoons are just for children (seriously, this show is not for children) with enough sex, drugs, and terrible behavior that Bond himself would blush. We’re still all in, 11 seasons, one trip to outer space, and an extremely long coma later. Add To Hulu Watchlist

Rick and Morty 4 seasons, 41 episodes | IMDb: 9.3/10 Many wondered how Dan Harmon would follow up the perfection that was Community at its peak, and he certainly delivered with Rick and Morty. Like a demented version of Back to the Future, Rick and Morty follows a super scientist and his less-than-genius grandson on a variety of adventures. It’s part cartoon, part “cosmic horror.” Who knew that following a vomiting scientist and his dimwitted grandson could be so brilliant? Rick and Morty is a demented work of escapism for adults that’s not to be missed. It’s also a still relatively underground show that’s waiting to burst forth into a broader audience. Get in on the goodness now. Add To Hulu Watchlist Veronica Mars 4 seasons, 72 episodes | IMDb: 8.3/10 This cult teen drama has enjoyed a handful of revivals over the years — most notably a Kickstarter movie and a Hulu-produced fourth season — but to truly enjoy this noir, Nancy Drew-like adventure, you’ve got to go back to the beginning. We meet Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) as a fresh-faced teenager who’s become a social pariah following the murder of her best friend. As she investigates a death that rocked the sea-side town, graduates to college sleuthing, and juggles romantic interests, Veronica takes down bad guys and stays a step ahead of the adults around her. And she keeps kicking a** into adulthood. Come for the witty banter and thrilling games of cat-and-mouse, stay for Bell, who’s never been better. Add To Hulu Watchlist

Devs 1 season, 6 episodes | IMDb: 8/10 The brains behind sci-fi thrillers like Ex Machina and Annihilation gives us another mind-bending drama, this time for the small screen. Devs focuses on a young software engineer named Lily Chan who begins digging into a secret division of the cutting-edge tech company she works for in Silicon Valley because, get this, they probably murdered her boyfriend. Add To Hulu Watchlist The Shield 7 seasons, 89 episodes | IMDb: 8.7/10 Michael Chiklis stars in this Golden Globe-winning police drama about a corrupt PD unit and the officers who operate within it. Chiklis plays Detective Vic Mackey, a thuggish anti-hero with a brutal methodology when it comes to police work. He leads a team of cops who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty to take down criminals in L.A.’s notoriously crime-ridden district known as The Farm. It’s a gritty, violent look at police work that feels a bit more honest than others of its ilk and loves to paint its leads in shades of grey. Add To Hulu Watchlist

Legion 3 seasons, 28 episodes | IMDb: 8.3/10 Noah Hawley might’ve proven he could shatter expectations with his Fargo reboot but what he’s done on FX’s comic series Legion is truly mind-blowing. The show, which exists in both the Marvel universe and the X-Men series, follows David Haller (Dan Stevens), a man with incredible powers, a murky past, and a demon parasite leeching his abilities while slowly making him go insane. The series begins in an insane asylum before traveling to secret government facilities, astral planes, and the future so good luck keeping track of the action. Better to just strap yourself in, enjoy the wild ride, and not worry whether what you’re seeing is real, or just all in David’s head. Add To Hulu Watchlist Misfits 5 seasons, 37 episodes | IMDb: 8.3/10 There is a rough-around-the-edges quality that makes Misfits irresistible. A rotating team of adolescents gains supernatural powers while they’re fulfilling their criminal community service requirements, but the X-Men they are not. It’s not easy to categorize them as “the good guys” considering all of the people they accidentally kill, but they certainly mean well. Fans of Game of Thrones and Preacher will see some familiar faces, but the whole cast is aces. There are rumblings of an American remake, but hopefully, that will never come to fruition. There is something so decidedly British about Misfits, but not in the stuffy way that people assume. It’s gritty, it’s crass, and to water that down for stateside sensibilities would be a crime. Add To Hulu Watchlist Spaced 2 seasons, 14 episodes | IMDb: 8.6/10 Fans of Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz need to return to the show that birthed the miraculous creative team of Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost. Spaced captures the Gen X experience in a totally unique way. Like a hopelessly nerdy Reality Bites, the trials of Tim (Pegg) and Daisy (Jessica Hynes) will feel painfully real for those of us who have had dead-end jobs, dead-end relationships, and a seemingly dead-end life. It’s not all so bad, though. Despite the sometimes dire circumstances, the show maintains a pleasant optimism. Even if The Phantom Menace let you down, at least you can rewatch the original Star Wars trilogy as many times as you want. While the show is decidedly more low key than Wright’s future film endeavors, you can see the trademark style coming through in every single frame. Add To Hulu Watchlist Sons of Anarchy 7 seasons, 92 episodes | IMDb: 8.6/10 While the show may have lost a little steam in the middle of its run, when Sons of Anarchy was good, it was electric. As Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) struggled to find his place as the leader of his father’s old motorcycle gang, he is often made to wonder if the violence and stress on his family is worth the adrenaline and power. Kurt Sutter is a divisive figure in Hollywood, but he caught lightning in a bottle with SoA. With an endless parade of shocking moments and killer characters, few shows will keep you on the edge of your seat in the same way. You’ll be awfully glad you aren’t a part of SAMCRO, but you won’t be able to look away all the same. Just don’t go out and buy a motorcycle on a whim. You probably can’t pull off the leather. A television binge is the safer way to go. Add To Hulu Watchlist The Office U.K.