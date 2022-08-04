You Can Finally Own Items From Style Icon Saul Goodman’s Wardrobe

One! Armani suits and run!

Have you ever watched Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul and wondered, “where do I get these fabulous wide ties in horrific colors and suits that wear the person, not the other way around?” Look no further! At long last, you can finally own items from style icon, BlueTooth influencer and corrupt lawyer Saul Goodman’s wardrobe that were actually worn by Bob Odenkirk on Better Call Saul. Saul’s extravagant and colorful style is not for everyone, but it will certainly get people’s attention.

Propstore announced on Thursday that it will hold an exclusive online auction of over 250 original props, costumes, and more from the production of seasons one through six of Better Call Saul. Props for sale include Chuck McGill’s journal and space blanket, Gus Fring’s Los Pollos Hermanos uniform and flip phone, Hector Salamanca’s bell, and Jimmy McGill’s University of American Somoa sweatshirt. Unfortunately, it does not look like Kim Wexler’s iconic curled ponytail will be up for auction.

The Better Call Saul auction begins on August 18, just three days after the August 15 series finale. So start saving now. Or, if you’re a true Slippin’ Jimmy fan, start scheming. The auction ends on September 1. In the meantime, let’s continue to pretend that Better Call Saul will end with Jimmy and Kim running off into the sunset holding hands.