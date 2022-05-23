The Better Call Saul team did not know that AMC was going to split the sixth and final season in two parts when they writing it. So, tonight’s midseason finale, “Plan and Execution,” will be “painful,” but as writer and director Thomas Schnauz explained on Twitter, it won’t have a “traditional” midseason finale cliffhanger.

“Just to warn everyone: we wrote S6 of #BetterCallSaul to be aired as 13 continuous episodes, but various delays split the season in half. So 607 was not written or filmed as a traditional “cliffhanger,'” he tweeted. Schnauz is a Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul all-star, having written some of the best episodes of both shows, including “End Times” and “Say Name” for the former and “Winner” and “Bad Choice Road” for the latter.

Saul co-creator Peter Gould previously commented on tonight’s episode, calling it “a big one. I think this is going to be a painful few weeks for a few people to find out what happens. Hopefully, people will enjoy the pain and not come after us with torches.” Maybe this is a canny bit of misdirection from Schnauz and Gould, and the episode won’t end with a “traditional” cliffhanger, but a “literal” cliffhanger. Saul already basically recreated one Sylvester Stallone movie this season — why not two?

For a reminder on Jimmy and Kim’s plan ahead of the midseason finale, here you go.

(Via Twitter)