Everything We Know About Jimmy And Kim’s Plan On ‘Better Call Saul’

(SPOILERS for Better Call Saul will obviously be found below.)

It’s D-Day.

After six episodes of buildup, Jimmy and Kim will enact their plan / scheme / chicanery against Howard during tonight’s midseason finale of Better Call Saul. But if you’re wondering, “Uh, what is Jimmy and Kim’s plan / scheme / chicanery again? I mean, I totally know. I’m just asking for a friend,” we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything we’ve learned about what Jimmy and Kim — and their desire for revenge fueled by anger, resentment, and a multi-million dollar Sandpiper payout — have in store for Howard.

The first time the Howard plan comes up this season is in the premiere, when Kim tells Jimmy, “I think there’s a way to get Sandpiper settled and leave him standing. Bruised, maybe, but still standing. Maybe the trick is, we’re not working on Howard, not at first. Maybe we start with Cliff Main.” Jimmy isn’t so sure about the idea, but Kim is determined. The plan has to be paced right, it has to make sense, and it has to stand up in court. “There has to be a reason for everything,” she says.

Jimmy plants a bag of “white powder” in Howard’s locker, so Cliff sees it falls out.

Jimmy and Kim pitch potential (fake) ways of getting Cliff to take a meeting, “but not the case,” when Kim comes up with an idea that Jimmy is going to hate: the Kettlemans. Betsy and Craig are now running a shady tax preparation service, which Jimmy and Kim use to their advantage. Jimmy tells the Kettlemans that Craig didn’t receive “proper counsel” from Howard because he may have been using a “certain illegal powder” at the time. The magic phrase is “ineffective assistance of counsel.” The Kettlemans take the claim to Cliff, but he declines to take their case. So do three other lawyers.