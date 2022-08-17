Jimmy McGill got the happiest ending (no, not that kind of happy ending) possible in the Better Call Saul series finale. But that almost wasn’t the case. In an interview with TVLine, co-creator Peter Gould, who wrote and directed “Saul Gone,” shared some of the other concepts for the final episode, one of which was deemed too “cold.”

One pitch had Jimmy and Kim “meeting in Albuquerque before he went to prison, and the last scene was him in prison by himself, thinking. And I liked that a lot, but it seemed a little cold,” Gould said. “I think ultimately, we all felt like ending with the two of them felt like the strongest way to go.” This version also had Jimmy being “fearful about what was going to happen to him in prison, and it was a lot about the fear.”

If only Paddington was there with him:

Gould also admitted that he “was on the bubble about the very last scene in the prison yard,” with Jimmy shooting finger guns at Kim as she leaves. “There was a version that didn’t have that, that ended with the two of them smoking, and I went back and forth on that for a while. Then ultimately, having watched them both, I felt like it was right, and it felt more honest to end with the two of them apart rather than the two of them together.”

Every decision Gould made was the right one. What a finale.

(Via TVLine)