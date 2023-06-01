Betty Gilpin On Fighting A.I. In ‘Mrs. Davis’ (And Real Life)

In the season finale of Peacock’s Mrs. Davis, Betty Gilpin’s Nazi-fighting, AI-hating nun is thrown for a loop so dumb and so absurd – it might be the most genius twist we’ve ever seen on TV. The all-powerful algorithm that’s manipulated Gilpin’s Simon to undertake a quest for the Holy Grail originated as a beta app for Buffalo Wild Wings. That’s right. The sports bar franchise with its signature 26 flavors of seasonings and sauces is creators’ Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez’s version of Skynet and suddenly the expiration dates (coupons) and wing-earning tasks all make sense. The show’s final episode aired May 18th and fans are still processing how an omnipotent AI could wreak so much havoc while being so, so dumb. The revelation feels even more poignant considering the many ways in which AI is fascinating and threatening industries in the real world. Is there something to learn from the pointlessness of Mrs. Davis? Absolutely. Will that lesson take? We’re still not sure. But we asked Gilpin to spell it out for us anyway. Ahead, we chat with the actress about her thoughts on the AI Boom, the joy of working with Jake McDorman and finding her creative sweet spot. First of all, what the fuck? Yeah. That’s the tee shirt. How did you interpret the Buffalo Wild Wings twist? I think it’s a pretty brilliant turn — you find out that it’s not some ominous, evil, pulsing other in the sky that’s going to eat us. It’s this beta app for Buffalo Wild Wings that couldn’t be simpler or stupider, and, the ominous, evil, narcissistic calls are coming from inside the house.

Damon and Tara talked to me about how AI is not very smart. Our episode titles are named by an algorithm that they created, and they are ridiculous. They’re just trying to spit back simulated humanity. And luckily for creative people everywhere, they have a really hard time doing that. So I think that they wanted it to be this reflection of it having less to do with placing the blame on the algorithm and placing more responsibility on each human’s individual desires and quests. Did working on this show change the way you think about AI and tech in general? A lot of what Simone is concerned about interacting with Mrs. Davis … I share similar concerns about outsourcing things to AI. Simone worries that it’s going to mess with her connection to Falafel and this central relationship that she has in her life. While I don’t have a romantic relationship with Jesus Christ in a metaphysical falafel restaurant, I do worry that interacting with AI and the internet and finding these electronic workarounds to vulnerability and risk and questioning and original thoughts — that we’re gambling with our ability to do all of those things. I don’t think that we can just take for granted that those capabilities will always be there. And I think that right now, this race to create, to perfect these AIs, without stopping and asking, ‘Why are we doing this? What is the goal?’ is terrifying to me. And I think what makes us human and what makes TV shows enjoyable are the connections and the relationships between people. If you are eliminating the ability to reach out to another person or to explore your own psyche within yourself, if you’re just having a robot puppy screen in your pocket do all of that for you, what’s even the purpose of existing as a human race? Fake Popes. Exploding heads. Getting stuck in the belly of a whale. What was the wildest moment on set for you? Jake McDorman and I would catch our reflection in a car window that we were walking by and just burst out laughing because we were like, ‘We look like rejected toys. We look ridiculous, a cowboy and a nun, walking around together.’ But honestly, we were so obsessed with the world that Damon and Tara had created that we were just so fully in it, and it didn’t seem bizarre at all. Watching it now, I’m like, ‘How did that even happen?’ Watching it feels like watching CCTV footage of the wildest mushroom trip that I ever had. How does this show rank in terms of projects that have challenged and stretched you as an actor? I think that there’s this creative sweet spot that all of us strive for, that you’ve matured out of being so neurotic and self-hating that you are deleting all your good ideas, but you’re not too narcissistic and solipsistic to think that every idea is good. You’re somewhere on the island between self-hate and narcissism, where you can create what you want to.