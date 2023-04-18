Let’s get this out of the way upfront: Mrs. Davis — co-created and co-written by Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez — is a genre-spanning joyride. It’s action-packed with gory sword fighting and exploding body parts, it’s full of sci-fi elements, and it’s got an epic quest that explores complex and lofty themes without crawling up its own butt to do so. It’s fun and has adventure and romance, laughter, and tears. It contains all varieties of nuns, from ass-kickers to devout, pious types, to those who enjoy hard liquor, one of whom is played by Margo Martindale. Then there’s the central nun, Simone, who is portrayed by Betty Gilpin and who sets out to destroy an almighty algorithm that’s literally in people’s ears. At one point, David Arquette is dressed up as a nun, too, and that somehow ends up being a minor moment.

This Peacock series is filled to the brim and also tackles “big” life questions while also never feeling overwrought or overcomplicated. Through deft sets of screenwriting hands, the show ends up being a lean, mean masterclass in accomplishing a lot while seeming breezy. Even if you fear that a show involving an almighty algorithm (named Mrs. Davis) might hit too close to home, this show is worth your time, and I hope to assure you of this soon.

Now onto the matter of my headline, through which I wonder if Damon Lindelof was winking at us while deciding that one Watchmen season was the right amount. Viewers felt bittersweet disappointment as a result but also realized that he was correct. A practically perfect season (and the obliteration of Doctor Manhattan as we knew him) could not be followed up without disappointment with that world and characters.

Yet Lindelof went and co-created Mrs. Davis as a followup that — miraculously and successfully — evokes the feel of HBO’s Watchmen in a completely different world with new characters. I know this declaration seems hyperbolic, yet the series feels like a spiritual successor for these reasons:

1. Yes, we have another Badass Lindelof Nun: Damon Lindelof’s TV shows have never shied away from including religious themes. Don’t worry — I certainly do not intend to dive into a treatise of Lost or The Leftovers here. Yet 2019’s Watchmen feels incredibly relevant to discuss while looking back on Sister Night, who moved far past the initial “hell yeah!” of being a Badass Nun, much like the series itself transcended its comic book trappings.

In that 2019 show, Lindelof added infinite layers to the foundation of Alan Moore’s graphic novel, and the HBO series radically recontextualized the source material while transcending Moore’s critique of the superhero realm. In doing so, Lindelof rewrote nerd-history and simultaneously informed his audience of historical atrocities that had been rewritten for far too long. The show entertained with new characters, including Angela Abar, a masked detective who married a god and who assumed the Sister Night code name. Watchmen ultimately turned out to be her origin story as a deity-like being.

There’s a similar inner journey with Simone, who frequently feels like an amped-up version of Sister Night but stands as an entirely separate character with a different set of goals. Simone tangles with elements of the almighty and, due to her unique qualities and connections, she is the person most capable of saving mankind from worshipping a chunk of code that makes life easier but also chips away at humanity. As well, Simone has assumed the Nun Life after a particularly intense set of life experiences and a divine encounter (to say more on that would be a spoiler). She carries a personal and justified grudge against the algorithm, and the show does a terrific job of fleshing out her own origin story of sorts, albeit without technical superpowers.