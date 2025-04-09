Black Mirror premiered in 2011, the same year that Google+ and Siri were also introduced. Technology has changed a lot since then (Google shuttered its attempt at a social network due to consumer indifference and Apple’s digital assistant seems quaint compared to the rising threats of our AI overlords), and yet, Black Mirror is still on — with no end in sight.
“Hopefully [it will run and run]. Selfishly, it’s a fun job,” creator Charlie Brooker told BBC. “Technology is developing in the real world very quickly. That means there are more sources of inspiration, and… the viewer is experiencing more [technological] things in their everyday life. We can do stories that I wouldn’t have thought of 10 years ago, and also, you don’t need to explain some of the concepts to people because they’ve got it in their phone.”
Black Mirror extends this week on Netflix with the premiere of season 7, which Brooker described as “a little bit OG Black Mirror” and “back to basics in many ways.” Here’s everything you should know.
Plot
The TL;DR logline for Black Mirror season 7 is: technology is great, but also evil. Roll credits! But if you’re looking for a few more details about what to expect, here is the synopsis (and an image!) for all six new episodes:
“Common People”
When a medical emergency leaves schoolteacher Amanda fighting for her life, her desperate husband Mike signs her up for Rivermind, a high-tech system that will keep her alive — but at a cost.
“Bête Noire”
Maria is a high-flying development executive at a chocolate company. Everything is going well for her until someone she hasn’t seen since school — a woman named Verity — shows up for a focus group tasting session. It could be the chance for a heartfelt reunion, except there’s something very odd about Verity, and Maria seems to be the only person who notices.
“Hotel Reverie”
Hollywood A-list actor Brandy Friday is thrown into an unusually immersive high-tech remake of a vintage romantic movie. She’s got to stick to the script if she ever wants to make it home.
“Plaything”
An eccentric loner named Cameron, who harbors an obsession with a mysterious ’90s video game, is arrested in connection with a grisly cold case — and his interrogation soon goes to places the police weren’t expecting.
“Eulogy”
An innovative system that enables users to literally step into photographic memories of the past leads a lonely man to re-examine a heartbreaking period from his past.
“USS Callister: Into Infinity”
Robert Daly is dead, but the crew of the USS Callister — led by Captain Nanette Cole — find that their problems are just beginning.
Yes, that last one is a sequel to fan-favorite episode “USS Callister” starring the always-great Cristin Milioti. It might not be the only one in the show’s future. “We’ve done a sequel for the first time this season,” Brooker told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re now looking at old episodes and thinking, ‘How could you revisit that idea?’ As long as it’s interesting, I’m allowed to make it and people continue to f*cking watch, I’d like to keep making the show.”
Cast
It’s a lengthy list, but here are some highlights: Rashida Jones, Chris O’Dowd, Tracee Ellis Ross, Siena Kelly, Rosy McEwen, Ben Bailey Smith, Issa Rae, Awkwafina, Emma Corrin, Harriet Walter, Peter Capaldi, Lewis Gribben, James Nelson-Joyce, Michele Austin, Paul Giamatti (!!!), Patsy Ferran, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Billy Magnussen, Milanka Brooks, and Osy Ikhile.
Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry will also reprise their roles from interactive film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. “It’s always so fun,” The Bear guest star told Tudum. “[Charlie] writes such spectacular episodes, and I was so grateful that he brought Colin back.” Poulter added that he’s excited for viewers to “meet the newest creations that are part of a secret project within Tuckersoft!”
Release Date
Black Mirror season 7 premieres on Netflix on April 10.
Trailer
Check out the trailer for season 7 below.