Black Mirror premiered in 2011, the same year that Google+ and Siri were also introduced. Technology has changed a lot since then (Google shuttered its attempt at a social network due to consumer indifference and Apple’s digital assistant seems quaint compared to the rising threats of our AI overlords), and yet, Black Mirror is still on — with no end in sight.

“Hopefully [it will run and run]. Selfishly, it’s a fun job,” creator Charlie Brooker told BBC. “Technology is developing in the real world very quickly. That means there are more sources of inspiration, and… the viewer is experiencing more [technological] things in their everyday life. We can do stories that I wouldn’t have thought of 10 years ago, and also, you don’t need to explain some of the concepts to people because they’ve got it in their phone.”

Black Mirror extends this week on Netflix with the premiere of season 7, which Brooker described as “a little bit OG Black Mirror” and “back to basics in many ways.” Here’s everything you should know.