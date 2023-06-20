What Is Will Poulter’s Role On ‘The Bear’ Season 2?

Are you ready for more of The Original Beef of Chicagoland? Actually, the restaurant has been rechristened as The Bear, and that went down in the first season finale of The Bear. In Season 2, the story shifts towards a new variety of intensity while Carmy and the rest of the Chefs struggle against every obstacle that a restaurant remodeling process has ever known. In the end, they hope to class up the joint for real, and hopefully, then audience will have some fun in the process.

Spoiler alert: Season 2 is fantastic, and we’ll talk about that soon. As well, one particular episode is particularly guest-star stacked, but earlier in the season, Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Bandersnatch, so much more) appears as a key figure in the world of Chefdom. Who does he portray, exactly?

Will appears in Episode 4, which largely revolves around Marcus’ (Lionel Boyce) professional development. We learn much about Marcus (that dessert genius extraordinaire) personally, too, and the episode feels extra special also because it’s directed by Ramy Youssef. Marcus ends up being shipped over to, of all places, Copenhagen, where he trains under Poulter’s character, a celebrated Chef in his own right. The episode is a gorgeously shot endeavor, and it’s merely one example of how well this show reveals new facets of established characters in an organic way. You’ll dig it, along with the rest of the season, even though you might stress out while watching again. It’s worth it.

The Bear will officially be back on June 22.