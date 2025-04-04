Reacher‘s third season has now come to a bone-crunching end with another season already renewed. Alan Ritchson’s Big Guy finally defeated Oliver Ritchers’ Bigger Guy (although Ritchson did get knocked unconscious in the process), and now, the wait will begin for Neagley, but there’s much more coming from Alan Ritchson outside of Lee Child’s skull-crunching universe. Have you seen his IMDb page full of upcoming projects? His lack of calendar white space is evident, but the important thing to note right now is that, beyond Ritchson’s Reacher physicality, he is always in on the joke, and sure, his recently displayed humor is of the dry variety, but he is nonetheless capable of being broadly funny. And although he will star in several upcoming movies, including War Machine and Motor City, Ritchson will also go back to his former comedic stomping grounds. Let’s talk about what’s in the works for more Blue Mountain State.

Plot Back in the early aughts, Blue Mountain State ran for three seasons on Spike TV (which has evolved into Paramount Network and the home of many Taylor Sheridan shows). Creators Eric Falconer and Brian Robbins followed up the show’s run with a kickstarter-funded movie, 2016’s Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland (also from Falconer and Robbins), revolving around Ritchson’s Thad Castle losing his drafted NFL status after senior-year partying devolves into lasting chaos. Distributed by Lionstage, the movie seemingly ended with finality after the demise of Thad’s budding football career and the explosion of Goat House. However, Thad somehow lived and even surfaced with a mojito, so an opening was always there for more. Well? Ritchson revealed that a fourth season is happening, and this sounds like a direct result of Reacher‘s Prime Video success. “We’re actually setting it up with Amazon,” he divulged, according to Deadline. “We are going to make a fourth season happen; I’m trying to work it into my schedule. Honestly, I think it’s going to be the best season of BMS we’ve ever had. It is so damn funny, and it’s perfect, the way we resurrect the characters and bring them into the way that things are now.” Actual plot details remain a mystery, so let the speculation begin on how Thad gets the gang back together, maybe for Goat House 2.0 or even 3.0 at this stage. Key cast members, however, are already on board. Cast Darin Brooks (as Alex Moran) and Chris Romano (as Sammy Cacciatore) are already confirmed to return, and clearly, these dudes are well-past college years, or are they? We shall see. The jury also remains out on whether we’ll see other original cast members including Denise Richards (as Debra) return.