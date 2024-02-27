Currently, Alan Ritchson is likely punching things while filming the third Reacher season, but he’s also promoting Lionsgate’s Ordinary Angels (a movie co-starring Hilary Swank), so he’s out there talking about being jacked. That’s to be expected, and stories about how much he’s eating and flexing will always make headlines, along with hearing about how he singlehandedly stopped a thief while he happened to be walking to dinner.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare star recently chatted with Men’s Health on a number of subjects, including how much he adores mac and cheese. He also got very real about his experiences with having bipolar disorder, for which he received a diagnosis five years ago. That was prior to Reacher beginning production, but Ritchson admitted how he inadvertently frustrated the Reacher stunt coordinator so much with risky behavior during first-season filming that the producers had a resignation on their hands.

Fortunately, the stunt coordinator was persuaded to return, and while reflecting upon that situation Ritchson explained how he gets “obsessive” about perfection while in manic phases, and if “I feel like something isn’t living up to its best potential, it usually comes out in a very–not in a mean way–but in a ‘this has to be better’ way.” The actor continued:

The stunt coordinator for Reacher resigned after the first season, Ritchson says, because he felt the star was being too reckless and wasn’t following his instructions. When the coordinator didn’t want him to do a fight scene, for instance, Ritchson would refuse to leave the set. “I was like, ‘I’m doing the f*cking stunt.’ It was manic behavior.” (The coordinator ultimately agreed to return to the show.)

From there, Ritchson discussed how and where he discusses his mental health journey to help support others who are going through the same difficulties. He also sees a psychiatrist weekly and stays vigilant to monitor himself, and of course, he stays in fighting shape as Jack Reacher. He’s a busy guy, in other words, and hopefully, we’ll hear more third season updates soon, too.

