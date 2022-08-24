After reportedly receiving significant blowback, Disney+ is re-evaluating its decision to ban an episode of the popular children’s series, Bluey, because it was about farts. The show originally airs in Australia before making its way to Disney’s streaming platform, which flagged the fart episode for failing to meet its standards and practices for Disney Jr. content.

In the episode, Bluey’s dad — how do we put this? — accidentally rips one in her face, necessitating a whole mock trial as dad farts so often do. Also, apparently, “make a brownie” is an Australian euphemism for farting, so what an incredible learning experience this has already been. Via The Guardian:

The Family Meeting episode from series three of the hit children’s show features a faux trial with mum Chilli as the judge to determine whether Bandit did “fluffy” or “make a brownie” on Bluey’s face. The episode opens with the six-year-old blue heeler pup saying “Dad blew off right in my face” and Bandit denying it. Later he admits: “Her face is at bum level – it’s hard not to.”

After several parents complained on social media and noted that something like 90 percent of children’s entertainmnt is fart-based, Disney+ has reportedly decided to rethink the situation.

“Family Meeting will roll out on US platforms soon,” a Disney spokesperson told Pirates & Princesses. “Some of the Bluey content did not meet Disney Junior broadcast S&P in place at the time the series was acquired. Now that it is rolling out on other platforms, it is a great opportunity to reevaluate which is what we plan to do.”

Much like this pun, it appears this was a fart that Disney+ could no longer hold in.

(Via The Guardian)