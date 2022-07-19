While Miriam Margolyes is perhaps best known for her role as Professor Pomona Sprout in the Harry Potter movies, the 81-year-old British actress has appeared in a number of films including the 1999 Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle, End of Days. While the Terminator star has evolved into a more elder statesman/adorable animal whisperer in recent years, he apparently was not the best to work with during the late ’90s.

During a recent appearance on the “I’ve Got News For You” podcast, Margolyes named Schwarzenegger as one of her least favorite co-stars thanks to the actor allegedly farting in her face. Via New York Post:

“[I] didn’t care for him; he’s a bit too full of himself,” Margolyes said about the former California governor. “He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course I do – but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face.” She then went on to describe the biblical action flick: “I was playing Satan’s sister, and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted.”

We love us some Arnold, but c’mon, dude. You can’t be farting in people’s faces when they’re trying to play dead. Not cool. As for what it must be like to have one of the greatest action stars of all time beef one in your mouth, this YouTube compilation is probably the next best thing. You just don’t see stunning realism like this anymore.

