As The Mandalorian proved, the new crop of Star Wars series on Disney+ are not afraid to dip into other mediums. Season 2 saw Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) make the jump from The Clone Wars animated series to live-action, and now, The Book of Boba Fett is pulling from another popular source: the Marvel Comics.

In the latest episode, “The Tribes of Tatooine,” a massive Wookiee bounty hunter appears to stare down Boba Fett, whose claim to Jabba the Hutt’s throne is challenged by the deceased space lizard’s twin cousins. While the character doesn’t speak or reveal his name, fans of the Doctor Aphra comic book series immediately recognized the hulking Wookiee known as Black Krrsantan. Via Wookiepedia:

Originally captured from his homeworld Kashyyyk and trained by the infamous Xonti Brothers as a gladiator, Krrsantan later became a ferocious bounty hunter. He was regularly hired by the crime lord Jabba the Hutt and at one point, was hired by Darth Vader during the Galactic Civil War to track down and capture an agent of the Emperor.

As you can tell by the description, Black Krrsantan has a similar background to Boba Fett, who seemed to recognize the Wookie and referred to him as a “gladiator.” So there’s a chance the two have crossed paths before, but if they haven’t, it sure looks like a showdown is in their immediate future.

In the meantime, Star Wars fans were freaking pumped to see Black Krrsantan make his live-action debut, and the reactions started pouring in on social media shortly after the second episode of Book of Boba Fett hit Disney+.

