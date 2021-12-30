After decades of anticipation, it’s revealed how Boba Fett escaped from the Sarlacc pit in the opening minutes of The Book of Boba Fett. There’s not much to it, honestly: he “borrows” some oxygen from a dead Storm Trooper, punches a hole in the Sarlacc’s throat, and ignites his wrist-mounted flamethrower. (Telepathy is not involved.) It’s unclear how much time he spent in the Sarlacc since he unceremoniously fell in there in Return of the Jedi, but he definitely wasn’t “slowly digested over a thousand years.” After freeing himself from inside the carnivorous creature, Boba slowly crawls out of the sandy pit — just as Patton Oswalt predicted years earlier on Parks and Recreation.

The comedian gave an eight-minute Star Wars-themed filibuster in the season five episode “Article Two” of the NBC sitcom. You can watch the entire thing above, but for the purpose of The Book of Boba Fett, the key moment comes in the opening minute:

“Pan down from the twin suns of Tatooine. We are now close on the mouth of the Sarlacc Pit. After a beat, the gloved Mandalorian armor gauntlet of Boba Fett grabs onto the sand outside the Sarlacc pit, and the feared bounty hunter pulls himself from the maw of the sandbeast. And we realize that he survived his fall during the battle at Jabba’s palace ship.”

The only thing that Oswalt (who tweeted, “To say I’m touched is putting it lightly. And yeah, #BookofBobaFett ROCKS. YOU’RE WELCOME”) got wrong was that this happened on The Book of Boba Fett, not Star Wars: Episode VII. Also, he didn’t warn us about The Rise of Skywalker. That would have been nice.