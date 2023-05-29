Brian Cox can be pretty terrifying onscreen. Hell, he was the silver screen’s first Hannibal Lecter. Off-screen he can be devastatingly frank. He’s also a softie. He can drag the mega-committed acting approach of his Succession son Jeremy Strong one second then sing his praises the next. But the day after the show aired its final-ever episode, Cox was nothing but mushy.

“We have now come to the end. And what has been, in my career, certainly the greatest work experience ever,” the beloved actor wrote in an Instagram Stories post. “The harmony between crew and cast was truly amazing. It was on it’s [sic] way to become a great series but the Love and commitment from crew to cast and writers, made it memorable. I would like to thank all of us in the making and creating of this show from the very bottom of my heart.”

Succession may have ended on an up-note for its cast and crew, but not so for its characters. Pretty much everyone — save some of the older guard, like Frank and Karl and Gerri — was left utterly miserable, with poor Kendall reduced to staring into New York Harbor, perhaps wrestling with a future that may lead him to rebrand as a Silicon Valley bro. But at least the three siblings got to share a laugh over a disgusting smoothie before stuff went down.

