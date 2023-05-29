(Succession finale spoilers will obviously be found below.)

Did everyone pre-grieve ahead of the Succession series finale? I think Roman can tell everyone how that tends to go.

Beyond the ultimate question of CEO succession for this “dear world” of a show, people loved watching the maneuverings and various connections between characters during the finale. In particular, people enjoyed watching Tom and Greg go at it, physically speaking, after Greg spilled the beans to the Roy siblings early on in the evening, but even more so, people adored watching the three central siblings actually bond during this episode. (At least while it lasted.)

This went down after Shiv found out that Matsson intended to throw her by the wayside, and she came together with Roman and Kendall in Caroline’s kitchen. They resolved to support Kendall as CEO and then proceeded to make a “meal fit for a king,” which ended up all over Kendall’s head, but people loved seeing these three really show us what they were like during their younger years. No more competition stirred between the trio, at least on a temporary basis, and it hit everyone right in the heartstrings.

In fact, several people quickly stepped up to declare this their “favorite” new scene of the whole show. It’s a fine selection. A “meal fit for a king,” if you will.

i can't put into words how much these three sibs together making a meal and singing is making happy. Undeniably my favorite scene in the entire series. #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/EvlnoZbGlR — loose juice (@greenlife497) May 29, 2023

i love them all getting along in that kitchen scene but we can’t have shit so i’m fearful of what’s to come #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/t0pzfHosx0 — LD (@DerifieldLauren) May 29, 2023

The kitchen scene may indeed be my favorite scene of the entire series. 😂 #SuccessionHBO — Alyssa (@alyssaabenson) May 29, 2023

This kitchen scene is my favorite scene … maybe ever. #Succession pic.twitter.com/5BZgIJDsxK — Jess Hinckle (@JessHinckle) May 29, 2023

kitchen scene might be my favorite in the whole show 😭😭 — nastia succession spoilers (@countkirigin) May 29, 2023

oh the roy kids having fun and laughing with each other.. this kitchen scene is everything #Succession #SuccessionHBO — lol (@painfulroar) May 29, 2023

The siblings bonding in the kitchen….like I fear this really is the end#SuccessionHBO #Succession

pic.twitter.com/Apg429SfTW — Kenny (@kennysroys) May 29, 2023

Kitchen scene is my new favorite scene #SuccessionHBO — Kendall Roy Stan Account (@Shanise_Speaks) May 29, 2023

Ken, Shiv and Rom in the kitchen as they were little kids…I can't. It's too precious 🥺🥺🥺#SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/fQa1qJSnf0 — Summertime Sadness. (@ConiTheBunny) May 29, 2023

The Roy siblings reuniting in their mummy’s kitchen over a blender of shit anointing juice getting me in the feels? More likely than you think…#SuccessionHBO #Succession pic.twitter.com/8LC8NJVzwa — Ashley (@alwaysbeourmimi) May 29, 2023

These grown ass adults are in their mother’s kitchen acting like preteens making this nasty smoothie for Ken #SuccessionHBO — LeVyanBelle (@nannheaux) May 29, 2023

This kitchen scene is the funniest shit I’ve ever seen 😭😭 #SuccessionHBO — C.W. (@cweaverfilms) May 29, 2023

‘Succession’ is currently streaming in full on HBO Max.