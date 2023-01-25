WHOPPER WHOPPER WHOPPER WHOPPER WHOPPER.

If that’s not ringing any bells, you have not been watching the NFL playoffs. It’s the one time a year people actually watch live TV, which means it’s the one time a year people are subjected to commercials. The new “Fish McBites” — an annoying and annoyingly catchy earworm that you’ll be humming on your death bed — is a jingle for Burger King in which a singer repeats the word “Whopper” approximately 47 times before informing viewers that at BK, you can have it your way. YOU RULE. (Yes, there’s a Genius page.)

The song is part of a larger campaign that Burger King spent $400 million on, “$150 million on advertising and digital channels, and $250 million on technology and physical restaurant upgrades,” according to QSR magazine. In a a statement, Tom O’Keefe, the CEO of advertising agency OKRP, said, “Let’s face it, the song is irresistible, whether or not you remember the old jingle — we’re hoping it’ll be the earworm you can’t shake off.”

Keep Taylor Swift out of it, buddy.

In one way, the Burger King ad is a success: people are talking about it. In another way, though, those same people are being slowly driven insane.

Burger King’s marketing team, coming up with the Whopper song: pic.twitter.com/Cg3xva7UVN — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) January 15, 2023

WHOPPER WHOPPER WHOPPER WHOPPER pic.twitter.com/QI4b9nWQT4 — Ethan Bock (@ethanbock_) January 15, 2023

Raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by that Burger King Whopper commercial ✋ — Syd (@syd_the_catfish) January 13, 2023

Just caught myself saying “whopper whopper whopper whopper” for the third time today, send help — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 12, 2023

Me: watching some playoff football My brain: WHOPPER WHOPPER WHOPPER WHOPPER JUNIOR DOUBLE TRIPLE WHOPPER — Sam Jeske (@Sam_Jeske) January 17, 2023

I am starting a movement to boycott Burger King until they take the Whopper commercial off the air — Kendra Middleton (@KenniMiddleton) January 4, 2023

*Rihanna descends from the sky* *lands on Super Bowl halftime stage* *grabs mic, looks into the camera* “whopper whopper whopper whopper” — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) January 23, 2023

WHOPPER 🍔 WHOPPER 🍔 WHOPPER 🍔 WHOPPER 🍔 https://t.co/IzYTzH4FsX — Jon-Jon The Phenom (@JonJonHarvick) January 17, 2023

WHOPPER WHOOPER WHOPPER WHOPPER WHOPPER SINGLE DOUBLE TRIPLE WHOPPER pic.twitter.com/a18Dh3tpXT — Capt Black Sparrow (@TokenBK1) January 19, 2023

Burger King writing the Whopper song pic.twitter.com/gcestvf8z2 — Chileconesteban (@ChileConEsteban) January 22, 2023

All of my brain cells when the whopper song pops up on TV pic.twitter.com/XyX0yLwdYS — Dutch Meyer the Jayhawk Killer (BLUE CHECK) (@Dutchmeyer1873) January 21, 2023

the urge to sing the burger king advert song whenever it pops up on stream vs my brain cells pic.twitter.com/HXGoFMCI8e — sean @ engage de la maddening (@Haurmeya) January 17, 2023

The jazz version is nice, though.

Joey Harrington performing a jazz version of the Burger King song is why I’ll never quit this app https://t.co/jw75wRWqAH — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 20, 2023

As is the Daft Punk remix.

Harder Better Faster Whopper pic.twitter.com/ukhKMsQMFD — Drew (@Fitch_Drew) January 23, 2023

It’s unclear who sings the song, but it’s not Sam Richardson.

That is not me singing that Burger King commercial. Thank you. — Sam Richardson (@SamRichardson) January 5, 2023

You know what the worst part of all this is? I’m suddenly craving an Impossible WHOPPER WHOPPER WHOPPER. Don Draper would be proud.