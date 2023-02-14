Cara Delevingne went to the Super Bowl to support Rihanna and got paid to explore different countries to learn about sex. Not a bad gig if you can get it.

“I’m going to travel the world to discover what makes each of us who we are,” the model and Only Murders in the Building actress said in the trailer for Hulu‘s Planet Sex, all six episodes of which are on Hulu now. In one episode, Delevingne visited a university hospital in Germany “to play guinea pig in the wildest experiment.”

“What I want to know is what exactly makes us feel so good when we get our rocks off,” Delevingne said before she’s told by husband and wife experts Dr. Johannes Fuss and Dr. Sarah Biedermann to masturbate for “at least” 10 minutes. Decider has more:

Biedermann explained that Delevingne could take longer if she needed to, but she needed to blow a whistle as soon as she climaxed so Biedermann could come in and take a blood sample to compare to the pre-climax sample they took. Delevingne grabbed two sex toys and got to it in the privacy of her room. “I have had some weird sexual experiences, but this is definitely up there,” she said.

At least 10 minutes later, what were the findings? “We processed your blood and found that it produced endocannabinoids,” Dr. Biedermann said, which Dr. Fuss explained is basically your body’s own version of cannabis.” Delevingne cracked, “Wow. That’s why I felt dopey.” And not the kind of dopey she felt after agreeing to play Enchantress.

Planet Sex can be watched on Hulu.

(Via Decider)