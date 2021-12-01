The bodies are piling up over at the Arconia, only this time, in a much less sinister way. Hulu has officially announced that actress, musician, and model Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad, Carnival Row) is joining the cast of Only Murders in the Building for its upcoming second season. Delevingne joins season one cast members Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin in the intriguing dark comedy that delighted audiences when it hit the streaming service earlier this year.

According to Variety, Delevingne will be playing a young woman named Alice in the series’ second season. Her character is described as “a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery,” making it seem like she’ll be quite an important part of the show.

Debuting on August 31, 2021, Only Murders in the Building follows a trio of true crime podcast-loving neighbors who find themselves forced to set aside their differences and team up to help solve a gruesome murder that takes place in their ritzy Upper West Side apartment building, The Arconia. However, the three strangers-turned-cohorts soon discover not everything (or everyone) is as it seems, and are ultimately taken along for a pretty tense and twist-filled ride as they try to discover who is at the center of The Arconia’s own “whodunnit” to shocking results. While not much is known about what events will transpire in the series’ follow-up season (which, I mean, is part of what makes it so fun), it’s safe to say the big reveal we saw play out in the first season are definitely going to alter the show’s dynamics.

Following the news of Delevingne’s casting, Only Murders in the Building co-creator and star Steve Martin shared a photo of Gomez, Short, and himself, teasing that filming for the show’s second season would soon be underway. While Hulu has yet to announce when the show will return, it feels safe to assume we’ll be reunited with the gang — and newcomer Delevingne — sometime next year.