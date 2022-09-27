Family Guy has made fun of hundreds of celebrities over 21 (!) seasons, but as far as I can tell, never Chloë Grace Moretz. So why does the actress have a negative association with the animated show? Because it reminds her of a “horrific” meme.

In 2016, photos of the Let Me In and The Peripheral actress bringing pizzas to her hotel appeared beside a still from an episode of Family Guy. She was being compared to Legs Go All The Way Up Griffin, Peter’s great-aunt who is all face and legs, literally.

“For a long time I was able to be the Chloë that people see and the Chloë that I am in private. Then those two worlds collided and I felt really raw and vulnerable and open. And then came the onslaught of horrific memes that started getting sent to me about my body,” Moretz told Hunger magazine. “There was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand. And this photo got manipulated into a character from Family Guy with the long legs and the short torso, and it was one of the most widespread memes at the time.” She continued:

“Everyone was making fun of my body and I brought it up with someone and they were like, ‘Oh, shut the f*ck up, it’s funny.’ And I just remember sitting there and thinking, my body is being used as a joke and it’s something that I can’t change about who I am, and it is being posted all over Instagram. It was something so benign as walking into a hotel with leftovers. And to this day, when I see that meme, it’s something very hard for me to overcome.”

The memes haven’t kept Moretz off social media, but she uses Twitter as it ought to be used: for video game recommendations.

So.. Now the beta is offline what should I be playing in the meantime..?! I rotate through vanguard, ffxiv, gta online, Cold War — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) September 26, 2022

(Via Hunger)