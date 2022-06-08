While the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial (and its potentially troubling aftermath) consumed most of people’s attention, another, more low-key but still shocking one was unfurling in its shadow. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley — stars of the longtime hit reality show Chrisley Knows Best — have been found guilty on multiple counts of fraud and tax evasion. The USA Network names face up to three decades in prison.

As per the AJC:

Federal prosecutors, who indicted the “Chrisley Knows Best” couple in 2019, said the Chrisleys deliberately “swindled” at least $30 million from community banks from 2007 to 2012 by inflating their net worth to get loans, purposely targeting smaller banks that did less due diligence than larger ones. Then Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy in 2012, erasing $20 million in loan debt. Prosecuting attorney Annalise Peters alleged they then actively hid millions they made from the reality show, which began in 2014, as well as $500,000 in taxes Todd owed in 2009. They alleged that the couple actively evaded taxes going back to 2009.

During the trial, the Chrisleys blamed a former business partner, Mark Braddock, who oversaw their company, alleging that he performed all the defrauding without their knowledge. They fired him in 2012. Late last month, Braddock claimed that Todd had cheated on his wife with him before their professional falling out a decade back. Todd’s attorney argued that Braddock was “obsessed” with him but that nothing happened between the sheets.

Meanwhile, Chrisley Knows Best was recently renewed for a 10th season. Todd and Julie face up to 30 years in prison. They plan to appeal the decision.

(Via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)